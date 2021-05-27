Join in the effort to save Marion County's only covered bridge

What beautiful weather! Have you put in all your plants? My husband worked long and hard to get the garden in before the forecasted rainy weather. It really looks great! It is so rewarding to watch these small green sprouts grow throughout the summer and enjoy a bountiful harvest in the fall! My husband is also the preservation person in our house who cans pickles, tomatoes and freezes corn, so we are so blessed to have the harvest extended into the winter months.