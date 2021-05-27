DEFENSE RESTS IN BAHENA RIVERA MURDER TRIAL

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The prosecution rested and the defense witnesses began testifying Thursday in the murder trial of Cindy Schulz-Juedes in Marathon County court. The day began with the defense having the opportunity to cross-examine the prosecution’s last witness, Marathon County Sheriff Det. Dennis Blaser. Wednesday, the prosecution had used Blaser’s testimony to layout inconsistencies in Schulz-Juedes’ statements and interviews with investigators since her husband, Ken Juedes’ death in August of 2006. Thursday, the defense worked to show that her stories are, largely, consistent, especially as it relates to the timeline and activities she did just before she says she discovered Juedes’ body the morning of Aug. 30.
