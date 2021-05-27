DEFENSE RESTS IN BAHENA RIVERA MURDER TRIAL

While just about everyone in our neighborhood—and in the city as a whole, for that matter—has experienced some sort of property crime, real acts of violence are thankfully rare in Wallingford. However, one of note in the latter category that did happen here, and hit close to home for many in the community including the editors of Wallyhood at the time, was the tragic murder of Lita Byrnes in 2018. People who knew and loved her have not forgotten, and we heard from some who have been following the trial of the accused murderer. They are asking for support as the trial comes to a close:

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO