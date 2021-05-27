'Madagascar' series debuts Pride episode featuring nonbinary character
The third season of DreamWorks' popular animated series Madagascar: A Little Wild will introduce the show's first nonbinary character, "Odee Elliot" the Okapi. Voiced by actor Ezra Menas, who is nonbinary and uses zie/hir/they pronouns, Odee will debut in the Pride-themed episode "Whatever Floats Your Float." According to Entertainment Weekly, the episode written by Laura Zak will also feature a new original song called "Be Proud!"—written by the show's songwriter, Alana Da Fonseca— an ode to people being proud of who they are in all aspects of their lives.scoop.upworthy.com