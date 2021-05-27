Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘New’ Dexter Morgan Revealed In Eerie Teaser For Showtime ‘Dexter’ Revival

Posted by 
TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new teaser trailer for Showtime’s highly anticipated 10-episode Dexter revival features the titular character in the cheery personage of Jim Lindsay. In the clip, our favorite serial killer strolls around town with a huge smile on his face as his neighbors offer him friendly greetings. However, not only is he now Jim Lindsay, but he also has several nicknames, including Jimbo, Jimmy, and Mr. Lindsay. Meanwhile, everything looks peachy until “Jim” walks up to a hardware window and surveys the sharp knives on display.

www.tvshowsace.com
TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Jones
Person
John Lithgow
Person
Clancy Brown
Person
Jamie Chung
Person
Michael C Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Police Department#Starring In Drama#Best Drama#Watch Trailer#Showtime Dexter#Golden Globe#The Peabody Award#10 Episode Dexter Revival#Outstanding Drama Series#Lead Actor#Best Series#Clip#Mr Lindsay#Serial#Hurricane Laura
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Dexter
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Grafton, MABoston Globe

Why is there snow in Grafton? Ask the ‘Dexter’ film crew

Gorgeous weather settled over Massachusetts Sunday with highs soaring into the 70s, but one bucolic corner of Grafton looked as if a blizzard had just blown through. The faux snow came courtesy of “Dexter,” the Showtime series that’s been shooting all over Central Massachusetts since January. After filming in Worcester last week, cameras have moved outside the city, setting up in Grafton and transforming a sliver of it, on Chestnut Street, into a wintry scene, according to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

New Dexter Teaser Trailer Gives us a Peek at “Jim Lindsay”

It’s bound to be a bit of a surprise when Jim Lindsay turns out to be someone other than who people thought he was, but from the look of this teaser trailer, especially at the end, Dexter is definitely feeling the need to get back to the life he remembers. It does feel a bit cliche to have turned Dexter into the small-town guy with the dark past that no one knows about, but given that he’s returning for a limited run it can be dealt with by a lot of fans since he’s not bound to be staying where he’s currently located. It’s enough to get people excited though, and that’s kind of the point since for so long fans have been wanting to see a worthy ending to Dexter, and as of this coming fall they’ll finally get one. If this ending isn’t what the fans want however then it won’t be too surprising since some folks are probably already hoping that the idea will be to keep Dexter on simply because he’s too popular and there’s a lot of revenue to be lost by finishing the story. This is what happens when people invest so heavily into a show, they refuse to let go unless they get the ending they want. Some folks, to their own credit, have moved on and might be excited to see the return of Dexter, but don’t care one way or another if the show continues, but others are likely to be bound and determined to see a revival, a remake, or even a reboot, though if anyone other than Michael C. Hall took on the role it feels as though a lot of people might stop watching. That might not be a fitting legacy to a show that’s had such a dedicated audience for so long, and to be honest, while there might be a way to make it work, this is one of those shows that should probably be left alone once it’s over and done with.
TV Seriesmanofmany.com

New Name, Same Killer: First Trailer for ‘Dexter’ Reboot Brings Back Bloodlust

A leopard doesn’t change his spots. The first trailer for the long-awaited reboot of the Showtime classic Dexter has finally been revealed and despite a change of name and scenery, it’s more of the same. Titled ‘Around Time’, the Dexter reboot sees the conflicted serial killer/forensic investigator Dexter Morgan living in a quiet town under the name Jim Lindsay. But it isn’t long before we see Dexter up to his old antics.
TV SeriesComicBook

iCarly Revival Reveals First Trailer

Fans of the original iCarly were sad to see the show go back in 2012, but now the crew is back together with a few new additions in the new revival from Paramount+, and now we have the official trailer teasing what fans can expect. The trailer starts out with where things left off in the series finale, but then we flash forward to now, where Spencer offers to help in any way he can and Carly reveals the show is coming back, including the famous Spencer as a baby gag from the original series. You can watch the full trailer in the video above.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Dexter Writer/Producer Teases "Today Is Gonna Be Fun" Day of Filming

Just before May gave way to June, Dexter writer/producer Scott Reynolds and director/EP Marcos Siega shared a page from showrunner/writer Clyde Phillips' upcoming Showtime revival series script that introduced us to Jim Lindsay. Because Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) can't start a new life with his old name- let's just say it carries some baggage. Oh no, so Dexter is "Jim Lindsay," Fred's Fish & Game sales associate and beloved by the townsfolk (even if knives do still get the blood pumping). Flash ahead to today, and we have a tasty teaser from Reynolds once again. Posting via Twitter, the writer/producer shared a look at the clapperboard for the episode being working on with a simple and direct caption to get brains speculating: "Today is gonna be fun."
TV Seriestv-recaps-reviews.com

Showtime Reveals Return Date for Season 5 of 'Billions'

Showtime has today announced the return date for the fifth season of its original drama series Billions. The final five episodes of the fifth season will begin airing on Sunday, September 5 at 9/8c. The drama has already been renewed for a sixth season, which will premiere in early 2022.
TV Seriesgranthshala.com

Who Is the ‘Dexter’ Revival’s Villain? Everything We Know

Right The revival is easily one of the most anticipated shows to release in 2021. Airing initially from 2006 to 2013, the series follows a lab technician from the Miami Police who is under his nose as a serial killer. The reboot remains in production at the time of this writing, but there are some exciting updates for fans of the show, including the announcement that actor Clancy Brown has been cast as the villain. but who is it really right Revival villain? Here’s what we know.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Dexter season 9: Don’t expect a Julie Benz appearance in any form

At this point, we’re still waiting to see who from seasons past will be a part of Dexter season 9 — after all, there will be surprises!. Yet, one thing you can not expect is an appearance from former cast member Julie Benz, who played Dexter Morgan’s “love interest” Rita through the first four seasons. We put this in quotes mostly because so much of this relationship was a cover for him to hide the truth about himself — she allowed him to look normal while he continued to be a serial killer behind the scenes.
TV Seriesgranthshala.com

‘Dexter’ Star Michael C. Hall Teases Season 9: ‘We’re Making Things Right’’

For TV fans, few things are more exciting than what’s to come right Revival. The show, which first aired in 2006, chronicled the life of a crime lab technician doubling as a serial killer. It was an instant hit for Showtime, but after Season 4, the show declined before ending with one of the most hated finals. Michael C. Hall (Dexter Morgan), however, promises that the revival will offer a more fitting ending.