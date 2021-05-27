Summer fun is back: Bay Area county fairs, festivals opening gates again

The 24th annual United States of Asian America Festival (USAAF) is hosting the first outdoor art event in Portsmouth Square since the start of the pandemic. Under the theme of Forging Our Futures, USAAF gives AAPI artists the opportunity to build platforms and tell stories that empower communities beyond the struggles of the pandemic towards recovery and regeneration. They showcase artists representing a diverse range of ethnic and cultural groups and aim to heighten the visibility of Asian and Pacific Islander (API) artists working in all disciplines – theater, music, dance, film, literature, visual arts, and more!The event will take place on May 30th, 2021 in Portsmouth Square. Join them in celebrating Asian artistic identities during Asian Pacifc American Month! Link to USAAF 2021 CALENDAR for the full calendar of events and more information on the artists and programs.