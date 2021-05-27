CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PELLA MAN DIES IN TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleA man from Pella was killed after he stepped into traffic on Highway 163 near Pleasant Hill Tuesday morning...

Bring Me The News

Central Minnesota man dies in accident involving broken lawnmower

A central Minnesota man was working on a broken lawnmower when it moved, running over and killing him. The Wadena County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called around 7:23 a.m. Wednesday in Bullard Township. When they arrived, family members of the victim, 84-year-old Russell Schimpp, were already on the scene, as was an ambulance.
KNOX News Radio

Baudette man dies in semi accident

A Baudette (MN) man died when the semi he was driving rolled into a ditch in northeast Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened shortly after 5:00 this (Fri) morning on Highway 210, west of Carlton. Troopers say the road was dry at the time. The driver was...
Accident Kills Marshalltown Man

A one vehicle accident resulted in the death of a Marshalltown man over the weekend. Marshalltown Police say Tavian Hicks was found dead at the scene of the accident around 2:00 am Saturday morning on Highway 30, just east of 18th Avenue. No information on the cause of the crash has been released.
Motorcyclist airlifted after traffic accident with SUV in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was airlifted to a trauma center following a crash involving an SUV Sunday in Hesperia. It happened at about 3:54 pm on October 17, 2021, at the intersection of Sequoia Street and Appetite Avenue. San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the scene and located...
BC man dies as a result of Main Street accident

An accident on Brigham City’s Main Street Thursday ended up taking the life of an 86-year-old Brigham City man. According to Brigham City police, just after 1 p.m. on Oct. 14, Guy Higley was driving his red Mercury Sable eastbound on 700 South when for some reason he pulled out into the Main Street intersection in front of a southbound […]
Lebanon County man dies in tree stand accident

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A 90-year-old Lebanon County man died on Friday in a tree stand accident in Swatara Township, police said. On Friday morning around 7 a.m., the victim left his home to go hunting. Four hours later his son found him in his tree stand safety harness with his crossbow still on the ground.
Unidentified man dies in single-vehicle accident in Marion County

An unidentified man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Marion County earlier this morning. The Florida Highway Patrol reported a single vehicle fatal crash occurred this morning around 1:00 a.m. at the intersection of SW Gainesville Road and NW 89th Place in Marion County. According to the FHP report,...
Franklin County woman dies in Monday afternoon traffic accident

A woman from Franklin County was killed Monday afternoon in a traffic accident at the intersection of Georgia 17 Bypass and Memorial Drive in Stephens County. Troopers from Georgia State Patrol Post 7 in Toccoa investigated the accident, which was reported just before 1:15 p.m. The investigation showed Shonda Hart,...
Weinkein Dies in Tractor Accident

(Jefferson County, MO) A Bonne Terre woman, 66 year old Mary J. Weinkein, is dead after a rollover tractor accident Saturday afternoon at 11:44 in Jefferson County. Highway Patrol reports show Weinkein was driving the tractor north on US Highway 67, south of Mt. Olive Road, in the right hand lane. The right rear tire blew out causing Weinkein to overcorrect to the left. The tractor ran off the left side of the road and rolled over throwing Weinkein off. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The report goes on to indicate a 15 year old male juvenile occupant of the tractor was taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with minor injuries.
Yankton Daily Press

Man Dies In Knox County Fatal Accident

BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — A Crofton, Nebraska, man died Wednesday as a result of a one-vehicle accident in northeast Nebraska. Blake Bartels, 39, was reportedly driving west on Highway 84 near the intersection of 547 Road when his white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck left the north side of the road and went into the ditch, hitting the embankment and rolling. The incident occurred at approximately 3 p.m.
Miami Gardens traffic accident left one dead

One person died this Thursday, October 21, in the morning in a traffic accident that occurred between two vehicles in Miami Gardens. Miami Gardens police and Miami-Dade fire crews responded earlier to the scene on Ives Dairy Road and Northeast Second Avenue, where they found a black Jeep and a red Corvette involved in the incident.
84 Year Old Wadena Man Dies in Lawnmower Accident

(KNSI) — An 84-year-old man is dead after a lawnmower accident Wednesday morning. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:20, crews were called to a home in Bullard Township, due north of Staples. The body of Russel Schimpp was found in a field on his property. Officials say it appears he had been doing work on a broken lawnmower when it backed over him, pinning him to the ground.
KOLR10 News

Man dies of injuries after boat accident on Table Rock Lake

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A man has died after being in a boat accident on Table Rock Lake. Authorities say 75-year-old Elmer Dirck of Gravette, Arkansas, suffered serious injuries after the crash on Saturday. Dirck was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield but later died of his injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
NBC4 Columbus

Man dies in motorcycle accident in Franklin Township

Columbus (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Franklin Township. The Sheriff’s Office says Mitchell Crissinger, 42, was driving a 2010 Harley Davidson Motorcycle westbound on Hopkins Ave and struck the rear of a vehicle that was pulling out of a private driveway around 7:53 p.m., Friday.
Reading Eagle

Berks man dies following Dauphin County accident, according to reports

A Berks County man injured in a head-on crash along a Dauphin County highway has died. A state trooper confirmed Tuesday that Randy L. Dreibelbis, 65, of Fleetwood, who was a driver in the accident, has died, according to a report on pennlive.com. The crash occurred Saturday shortly after 10:30...
WIBW

Wamego man dies in rollover accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pott. Co. authorities say a man died in rollover accident early Sunday morning near Wamego. The Pott. Co. Sheriff’s Office says Josh Higdon, 34, was driving east on Military Trail at a high speed when he lost control of his truck around 12:30 a.m. and rolled off the road near Bluebird Rd. Higdon, who was alone, was pronounced dead by emergency responders.
WAMEGO, KS

