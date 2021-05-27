PELLA MAN DIES IN TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

(Jefferson County, MO) A Bonne Terre woman, 66 year old Mary J. Weinkein, is dead after a rollover tractor accident Saturday afternoon at 11:44 in Jefferson County. Highway Patrol reports show Weinkein was driving the tractor north on US Highway 67, south of Mt. Olive Road, in the right hand lane. The right rear tire blew out causing Weinkein to overcorrect to the left. The tractor ran off the left side of the road and rolled over throwing Weinkein off. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The report goes on to indicate a 15 year old male juvenile occupant of the tractor was taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with minor injuries.

11 DAYS AGO