'He's one happy boy again' - joy as prized possession returned to boy, 9

Lord Jah-Monte Ogbon’s song titles are never an afterthought: They help to set the theme, setting, or mood. It takes one glance at “Evette and Jody From Baby Boy,” a song from his latest tape, to know what it’s about. The Charlotte rapper is once again up to his trifling ways and his girlfriend is fed up with his shit, just like the relationship between Tyrese and Taraji P. Henson in Baby Boy. “Not her calling my line askin’ an addy/Said if she find some hoes in my phone she gon’ stab me again,” he raps, as if this were a weekly occurrence. Over a mellow loop from producer Shawn May, Jah-Monte weaves specific details into his raps: the condoms in the car, the constant apologies, the moment when she asks him if he’s still sleeping with his baby’s mom and he answers the question with seconds of silence. It’s just as darkly funny as the John Singleton movie that inspired it.