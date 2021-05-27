Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

'He's one happy boy again' - joy as prized possession returned to boy, 9

By Johnny Griffith
burymercury.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family of a nine-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds, who suffers with sensory overload are overjoyed that his artwork has been returned - but still angered that someone stole it in the first place. Harry Tarpley has won awards for his artwork and made the mushroom house during the...

www.burymercury.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Joy#Happy People#Stolen#Wonderful People#Christmas#Bury St Edmunds#West Suffolk Hospital#Home#Flowers#Miss Sharples#Artwork#Early Hours
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
Country
U.K.
News Break
Relationships
Related
Family Relationships850wftl.com

Toddler’s heart ‘ripped in half’ by mom’s boyfriend

Police in Indiana are reporting that they have arrested a woman’s boyfriend after one of her children died while in his custody. According to court records 27- year-old Shaquille Rowe was charged with battery of a minor causing death and neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Rowe told police...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to Lord Jah-Monte Ogbon’s “Evette & Jody From Baby Boy” : The Ones

Lord Jah-Monte Ogbon’s song titles are never an afterthought: They help to set the theme, setting, or mood. It takes one glance at “Evette and Jody From Baby Boy,” a song from his latest tape, to know what it’s about. The Charlotte rapper is once again up to his trifling ways and his girlfriend is fed up with his shit, just like the relationship between Tyrese and Taraji P. Henson in Baby Boy. “Not her calling my line askin’ an addy/Said if she find some hoes in my phone she gon’ stab me again,” he raps, as if this were a weekly occurrence. Over a mellow loop from producer Shawn May, Jah-Monte weaves specific details into his raps: the condoms in the car, the constant apologies, the moment when she asks him if he’s still sleeping with his baby’s mom and he answers the question with seconds of silence. It’s just as darkly funny as the John Singleton movie that inspired it.
Religionarcamax.com

What’s the difference between happiness and joy?

Q: What’s the difference between happiness and joy? – H.J. A: Many people think that being happy and being joyful are the same thing, but there is a difference. We experience a sense of happiness when our circumstances are pleasant and we’re relatively free from troubles. The problem, however, is that this kind of happiness is fleeting and superficial. When circumstances change – as they inevitably do – then this kind of happiness evaporates like the early morning fog in the heat of the sun.
Public Safetydoctoroz.com

Boy in Need or Scammer's Greed?

Your email is flooded with spam every single day, from your Car's Extended Warranty to a "Nigerian Prince" in need of help. You have to wonder, who is sending these emails anyway? Well today our scam fighting duo, Art and Ashton, are here to find out. They expose the person behind some of these emails live on the phone, and share advice so that you never fall for them yourself.
Health Servicesbuckinghamshirelive.com

Teen boy goes missing in the River Thames at Bourne End

A search is underway for a teenage boy in the River Thames. The teenager was seen getting into difficulty in the water, and witnesses did not see him get back out of the river. Thames Valley Police and the Fire and Rescue Service are currently searching for the boy between...
Advocacydiscoverweyburn.com

Local Boy Rolling Out All the Stops Again for Team Teresa

Bennett Weger is at it for a second year in a row. While the Weger family has been making headlines for years with their efforts to find a cure for Cystic Fibrosis, they're making tracks again this year. Mike and Cara Weger's son Bennett, 10, is rollerblading again this year...
Grand Coulee, WAgrandcoulee.com

It's a boy for Cawston/Cohen

Raini Cawston and Edward Cohen of Nespelem Washington, are proud to announce the birth of their son, Torin Jermaine Cohen, born Friday, May 7, 2021, at Coulee Medical Center in Grand Coulee, Washington. He weighed 7 lbs., 1 oz., and was 20 inches in length at birth. Maternal grandmother is...
Boston, MAPosted by
94.9 HOM

New England Boy With Down Syndrome Asking for Cards as He Battles Leukemia at Boston Children’s Hospital

There are things in life we might not understand completely, but with a little bit of kindness, nothing is impossible. In Somerset, there's a 15-year old boy named Alex Rogers who is battling a severe bout of leukemia. He is currently hospitalized up at Boston Children's Hospital and because he has Down syndrome, he's not exactly sure what's going on or why he's even there in the first place. All he wants to do is go home and see his family, and this upsets him the most.
Advocacyalloaadvertiser.com

Clacks youngsters plan to climb Ben Nevis for charity

TWO Wee County girls will climb the tallest mountain in Britain this weekend to raise money for charity. Carla Fulton, 11, and her friend Jodie McAuslane, 16 will be tackling Ben Nevis this Saturday, June 6 – weather depending – to raise money for the Tilly Ladies Appeal and Macmillan Cancer Support.
Violent Crimesbbcgossip.com

Boy, 16, accused of shooting boy, 15, in the face

The mother of a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the face as he walked to school told a court that the teenager accused of his attempted murder had been to sleepovers with her son before. She told Ipswich Crown Court that the boys met at primary school and that...
Law Enforcementbuckinghamshirelive.com

George Green cannabis factory discovered in police raid

Police in Buckinghamshire have uncovered a cannabis factory. Officers had to gain access to the property in George Green using rope access teams. Thames Valley Police said several people had been arrested following the discovery in the South Bucks area. A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "Officers have conducted a...