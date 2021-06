Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis bragged when signing into law a record $101.5 billion state budget on Wednesday about spending boosts for education, mental health assistance, and environmental protection. He didn’t mention that the new budget stiffs affordable housing, lacks any increase in unemployment benefits, and continues to deny Medicaid benefits for struggling Floridians. But he did […] The post DeSantis signs new state budget that boosts teacher pay but leaves many of FL’s needs unmet appeared first on Florida Phoenix.