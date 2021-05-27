Trinity Hall Irish Pub to reopen in Dallas after being closed more than 11 months
After closing its doors for nearly a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Trinity Hall Irish Pub is expected to reopen in Dallas’ Mockingbird Station as soon as June 1. Proprietor Marius Donnelly and his staffers were in the bar this week, dusting off hundreds of liquor bottles, stocking beer coolers and setting up the cozy room after it sat vacant for so long. Donnelly says he feels “cautious optimism” as the pub reopens.www.dallasnews.com