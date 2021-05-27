Cancel
Trinity Hall Irish Pub to reopen in Dallas after being closed more than 11 months

By Sarah Blaskovich
Dallas News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter closing its doors for nearly a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Trinity Hall Irish Pub is expected to reopen in Dallas’ Mockingbird Station as soon as June 1. Proprietor Marius Donnelly and his staffers were in the bar this week, dusting off hundreds of liquor bottles, stocking beer coolers and setting up the cozy room after it sat vacant for so long. Donnelly says he feels “cautious optimism” as the pub reopens.

www.dallasnews.com
Related
Dallas, TXDallas News

You can order a bowl of ramen in Dallas or Fort Worth from a star of Netflix show ‘Chef’s Table’

If you’ve been watching Chef’s Table on Netflix, pretending to enjoy some of the world’s most beautiful restaurants from the comfort of your couch, you can now order food from New York City’s Ivan Ramen in Dallas and Fort Worth. Restaurateur Ivan Orkin is selling bowls of tonkotsu and shoyu ramen for delivery and pickup near Uptown Dallas, Preston Hollow in Dallas, and in parts of Fort Worth.
Dallas, TXpapercitymag.com

Linda Custard’s Love of Theater Set the Stage For a Cultural Institution

If you’ve ever joined a board in the Dallas community, you’ve probably encountered this month’s “She’s the Bomb” feature, Linda Custard. This powerhouse has worked tirelessly for years for organizations ranging from the Junior League of Dallas to The Salvation Army. We tried to chat by phone, but the cacophony generated by my dog and her lawn being mowed made us decide an in-person conversation was needed. The Meadows Museum at Southern Methodist University is another passion of hers, so we made a date at the famed institution, which is known for its rich collection of Spanish art (an achievement Custard was integral in). We spent an enchanting day wandering through the galleries, then lunched in the Founder’s Room under the watchful eye of museum founder Algur H. Meadows, whose portrait oversees the room.
Dallas, TXpapercitymag.com

The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend

In Dallas this weekend, attend a live music performance or party, shop local vendors at a Plano pop-up market, grab a new canned cocktail at Toller Patio, and more. Live music is back at Southside Ballroom this Sunday as DJ and record producer Diplo will be performing at 9 pm. Hosted by Disco Donnie Presents, the show will take place in the Music Hall and is ages 18 and up. Purchase tickets here.
Posted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Audacy

Dallas Fire-Rescue responds to dozens of high water calls

Dallas (1080 KRLD) - Crews from Dallas Fire-Rescue were called to dozens of reports of high water Sunday and Monday morning. Through Monday morning, Dallas Fire-Rescue had responded to 64 high water calls. Around White Rock Lake, several roads were closed due to high water Monday morning. "When the rain...
Dallas, TXDallas News

More apartments on the way on East Dallas’ Ross Avenue

Dallas-based apartment builder Trammell Crow Residential has beaten a path east down Ross Avenue. It has already built three rental communities in the Ross Avenue corridor east of downtown. Now the developer is eyeing another apartment project in the 5100 block of Ross Avenue. The 384-unit Alexan Cathedral Arts will...
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Weekly

The Dallas Weekly Partners with Michael Clayton Productions for Summer Concert Series

Dallas Weekly’s Black Music Month 2021 to feature Virtual Summer Concert Series as part of MCP’s CHRCHx Soul Music Festival. DALLAS, May 14, 2021 — Now that the world is again venturing out of their houses, The Dallas Weekly is resuming their partnership with Michael Clayton Productions (MCP) to produce a series of in person and virtual concerts throughout the month of June 2021 as part of Dallas Weekly’s “Black Music Month 2021” campaign.
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

In Expo Park, PAO Projects Wants to Help Foster Emergent Artists in Dallas

Peter Augustus Owen wants to provide space for new artists at PAO Projects, the contemporary art gallery he recently opened in Exposition Park. The idea for the venue came from his experiences with nontraditional artists who didn’t fit into what he described as the “machine of contemporary art galleries.” He saw plenty of these artists while working in marketing and PR in Asia for Perrotin, a well-known chain with art galleries in Paris, New York, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. While there, Owen came up with his idea to provide a platform for the Asian artists he encountered in the United States. The result was PAO Projects, which celebrated its first opening last weekend.