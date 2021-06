A North Carolina man was taken into custody Friday after robbing a bank near Pottsville. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on Friday, May 14th, 2021 around 11:15am, Troopers along with officers from Saint Clair and Pottsville responded to the Wells Fargo Bank in the Pottsville Park Plaza in Norwegian Township for a report that the bank was just robbed.