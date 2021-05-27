Cancel
Bill of rights for residents of manufactured housing introduced in Congress

By Ariana Figueroa
ncpolicywatch.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON—U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne is pushing for tenants’ rights to extend to residents of manufactured housing communities to protect them from predatory rent hikes. The Iowa Democrat introduced two pieces of legislation last week. One bill aims to establish a set of minimum standards and protections for tenants of manufactured housing communities, which are typically single or multifamily homes built elsewhere and installed to a site, that receive federal financing through Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or the Federal Housing Administration.

