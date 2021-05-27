After bonding over Hawaii and 'hapa' heritage, these friends started a sustainable skin care brand now sold in Urban Outfitters
When Ty McLaren started a summer office job six years ago, he had no idea his future co-founder was just a cubicle away. McLaren met Hiro Shinn in 2014, when the two both worked as summer analysts at investment bank Rothschild. The pair bonded over their shared connections to Hawaii and being "hapa," a Hawaiian word used to describe someone who is partially of Asian or Pacific Islander descent.www.cnbc.com