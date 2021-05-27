Indiana Pacers: Ranking the best teams to trade with in the offseason
While the free agency class of 2021 may not allure many compared to previous iterations, the trade market remains as strong as ever. With player movement on a drastic uptick in recent seasons, more and more players have become available. And that holds true in the upcoming offseason, where the less impressive crop of free agents may force teams to improve their teams via trades, especially the Indiana Pacers.8points9seconds.com