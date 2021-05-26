Howard names College of Fine Arts for Chadwick Boseman

Earlier this week, Marvel announced a bunch of release dates for their upcoming slate of movies, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will serve as the follow-up to the massively popular Black Panther. While it's still unclear how Ryan Coogler plans to continue the story after Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing, Marvel did confirm back in December that they have no plans to recast the titular role. While the sequel will be missing the beloved Boseman, there are other stars from the first film who will be reprising their roles. One such actor will be Oscar-winner, Lupita Nyong'o, who will be returning as Nakia. This week, Nyong'o took to Twitter to share a hilarious "Wakanda Forever" video.