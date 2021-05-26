newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Howard names College of Fine Arts for Chadwick Boseman

By ASHRAF KHALIL - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Howard University announced that it will name its newly re-established College of Fine Arts after famed alum Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther star, who died of cancer last year at 43, graduated from Howard in 2000. The South Carolina-native rose to prominence playing a succession of Black icons in biographical films: Jackie Robinson, singer James Brown and Thurgood Marshall. His portrayal of African superhero Black Panther spawned a thousand memes and its massive cultural impact launched him to massive stardom.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Howard University#South Carolina#Celebrities#Brown Panther#Ap#African#Black Panther#Singer James Brown#Biographical Films#Rose#Washington#Massive Stardom#Cancer#Cultural
Related
MoviesPosted by
Variety

’42’ Filmmaker Brian Helgeland Talks Casting Chadwick Boseman in His First Lead Film Role: ‘He Arrived Ready’

During an interview with Variety earlier this week celebrating the 20 year anniversary of “A Knight’s Tale,” filmmaker Brian Helgeland also reminisced about casting late actor Chadwick Boseman in his first lead film role in 2013’s “42.” Helgeland has long had an eye for casting — Heath Ledger was on the rise when he gave him the lead in “A Knight’s Tale,” which also featured Paul Bettany in his first Hollywood film (a role Helgeland had to fight for him to get.)
Collegeswashingtoninformer.com

Phylicia Rashad Named Dean of Fine Arts at Howard University

Renowned actress and Howard University alumna Phylicia Rashad has been named dean of the school’s recently reestablished College of Fine Arts, according to Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick. Rashad, perhaps best known for her role on the 1980s mega-hit sitcom “The Cosby Show,” majored in fine arts while at Howard...
CelebritiesMTV

Chadwick Boseman's 'Everlasting Impact' Lives On At MTV Movie & TV Awards

Chadwick Boseman might not have landed an Oscar this year, but the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards are giving him the posthumous honor he deserves. The Black Panther star, who died last August at just 43 years old after a long but private battle with cancer, won Best Performance in a Movie on Sunday (May 16) for his role in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. In the film adaptation of the beloved August Wilson play, Boseman plays Levee Green, an overconfident musician who plots to leave Ma Rainey's band and score his own record deal. The scene-stealing performance was also Boseman's final film role.
MoviesHollywood Life

MTV Movie & TV Award Winners 2021: Chadwick Boseman, Elizabeth Olsen, & More Win Big — See Full List

Elizabeth Olsen and many more of your favorite stars won big at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 16. The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards commenced on May 16, and aired live from the Palladium in Los Angeles. Leslie Jones hosted the ceremony beautifully, and some of the biggest stars in Hollywood like Justin Hartley, Scarlett Johansson and Sacha Baron Cohen attended. Plus, a ton of awards were also given out. Want to know who took home golden popcorn statues? See a full list of the winners — in bold — below!
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Natalie Martinez praises Chadwick Boseman as a 'humble gentleman'

Natalie Martinez has described Chadwick Boseman as the "epitome of a gentleman". The 36-year-old actress worked with the late actor - who tragically passed away from colon cancer in 2020 at the age of just 43 - on the 2016 thriller 'Message from the King', and has nothing but wonderful memories of him, especially of the way he completely put her at ease when filming their "racy" scenes.
MoviesPosted by
Newsweek

How the 'Black Panther 2' Cast Plan to Honor Chadwick Boseman's Legacy

Black Panther actress Angela Bassett has described how she hopes the Marvel sequel, titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will honor the legacy Chadwick Boseman created with the original film. Boseman, who played T'Challa in the franchise, died in August 2020 after a battle with colon cancer. The late actor's role...
Minoritiescybernews.com

The man behind the Oscars Chadwick Boseman NFT tribute: why do NFTs excite black artists?

Despite the backlash that followed the NFT tribute to Chadwick Boseman during the Oscars, black artists are hoping that NFT platforms will end the abuse of artists online. Digital artist Andre Oshea was commissioned to create an NFT to honor Chadwick Boseman, who passed August 2020 at the Oscars. The star of the Black Panther, among other movies, was nominated for best actor in a leading role (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom). Yet, Anthony Hopkins won, and Oshea’s tribute to Boseman upset quite a few people.
MusicPosted by
CinemaBlend

Oscars 2021: Steven Soderbergh Breaks Silence On Final Award And Chadwick Boseman’s Loss

Chadwick Boseman losing the Best Actor Oscar capped off a bizarre, yet historic Academy Awards telecast. The disappointment over the late actor’s loss left a bad taste after being last award season's darling. What made the moment even more awkward was the placement of the award. Now, Oscars producer Steven Soderbergh has broken his silence on the final award and Boseman’s surprise loss.
MoviesComing Soon!

Danai Gurira to Reprise Okoye in Black Panther 2 & Disney+ Origin Series

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira has recently signed on to reprise her role as Okoye, the general of the Dora Milaje, in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther spinoff for Disney+, which is being described as an origin series. It’s unclear whether or not this is also the same project as the previous Wakanda series that was first reported to be in development last February.
MoviesGeekTyrant

BLACK PANTHER 2 Actor Martin Freeman Says Director Ryan Coogler's Pitch for His Character Was "Very Odd"

Fans have been anticipating the sequel to Black Panther ever since it hit screens in 2018. But since the sudden passing of star Chadwick Boseman, we’ve all wondered what direction the sequel would take, or if there would even be one. Now we know that director Ryan Coogler is coming back to further the story, and all we know so far is that the sequel will be titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
MoviesComicBook

Black Panther's Lupita Nyong'o Shares Funny Wakanda Forever Video

Earlier this week, Marvel announced a bunch of release dates for their upcoming slate of movies, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will serve as the follow-up to the massively popular Black Panther. While it's still unclear how Ryan Coogler plans to continue the story after Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing, Marvel did confirm back in December that they have no plans to recast the titular role. While the sequel will be missing the beloved Boseman, there are other stars from the first film who will be reprising their roles. One such actor will be Oscar-winner, Lupita Nyong'o, who will be returning as Nakia. This week, Nyong'o took to Twitter to share a hilarious "Wakanda Forever" video.