The Bilt Rewards credit card enables renters to earn credit card rewards for paying rent—with important qualifications and limitations. The reward earning uses a tier system—the more spent on non-rent purchases, the more points are earned on rent purchases. The lowest tier includes non-rent spending of at least $250, which earns a cardholder 0.5 points per dollar on rent. The highest tier, for those who spend more than $3,500 on non-rent purchases each month, earns 2 points per dollar on rent purchases. These rent rewards are in addition to a 1 point per dollar reward on all non-rent purchases.