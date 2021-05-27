Breathtaking In Botanica!
4 Bed, 4/1 Bath + Loft + Office 252 W Bay Cedar Circle, Jupiter, FL 33458. Located in the highly sought after community of Botanica! Botanica is a safe, pretty community perfect for families, with a community pool and clubhouse as well as many parks and green areas. Completely upgraded home with a private outdoor oasis with heated/cooled pool! Zoned for Jupiter's A-rated schools (including Jupiter High School!) Come see your dream home! Take a virtual tour of the home and find out more: https://bit.ly/3fg8nW2.www.luxuryrealestate.com