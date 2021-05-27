MEET THE H & S FEED & COUNTRY STORE PET OF THE WEEK: DIXIE

Sabrina is a 56 pound, 8ish year old pit mix of some sort. She is sweet and calm. She walks well on-leash and LOVES everyone she meets. Her favorite thing is a stuffed pumpkin someone bought for her at an off-site event. She carries it with her everywhere she goes. She rides well in the car and enjoys going on outings. If you would like to meet her, stop by the Animal Protective League or fill out an application at apl-shelter.org.

PETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO