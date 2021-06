Nyla Rose has defended Cody Rhodes over some criticism he received for releasing a Pride-themed shirt while also discussing her being a role model for trans people and more in a new interview. Rhodes released a Pride-inspired shirt with profits going to the National Center for Transgender Equality at the start of the month, and while the reception was largely positive a small but vocal group suggested that Rhodes was “making it all about him” by releasing a shirt branded after himself. Rose discussed the situation and more in her interview with Yahoo! Sports, and you can check out some highlights below: