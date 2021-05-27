Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

San Jose shooting updates: Survivor recounts harrowing massacre

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KX5lf_0aDJcZda00

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The suspect in a mass shooting that killed nine at a San Jose, California, light rail yard was found dead with two semiautomatic handguns and 11 magazines with ammunition nearby, officials said Thursday.

The guns are believed to be legally purchased and didn't appear to be modified, Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said Thursday.

Everyone who was shot Wednesday morning died.

Authorities do not have a motive for why Samuel Cassidy, a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority employee, allegedly gunned down nine men at the VTA light rail yard. The suspect died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

VTA worker Kirk Bertolet told ABC News that Cassidy was a loner who was "never a part of the group."

Bertolet was in a secure room at the transit hub when shots rang out. He said he felt helpless listening to the gunshots. When the shooter moved to another building, Bertolet said he ran to help his friends and coworkers -- but they were already dead.

Bertolet said he believes the shooter targeted his victims and spared others. He said the gunman looked at one of his coworkers, who was curled up on the floor, but didn't shoot her.

"She was right among everybody else," he said.

After the shooting, a police dog detected a suspicious device and a bomb squad began working to clear each room in the facility, authorities said.

The explosive materials have since been traced to the suspect’s locker where Smith said authorities found precursor items to building explosives but no actual devices. Similar explosive materials were also found at his home, Smith said Thursday.

A house fire reported minutes after the shooting is also believed to be linked to the suspect.

Given the timeline of 911 calls -- an active shooter was reported at 6:34 a.m. and the fire reported at 6:37 a.m. -- Smith said authorities believe the suspect had a device set to ignite the fire. Smith said there's no information to connect another suspect to the fire.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

View All 2908 Commentsarrow_down
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
State
California State
County
Santa Clara County, CA
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Santa Clara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Mass Shooting#Shooting Survivor#California Shooting#Calif#Vta#Abc News#Abc Audio#Suspect#Men#Authorities#County Sheriff#Building Explosives#Handguns#Light Rail Yard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
California StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Job dispute led to deadly California fire station shooting

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — (AP) — A Los Angeles County firefighter appeared to have a longstanding job-related dispute with the colleague he fatally shot at their small, rural fire station in what was California’s second deadly workplace shooting in less than a week, authorities said Wednesday. The gunman also critically...
San Jose, CAPosted by
WSB Radio

Video: Black man killed by police aimed gun at officer

SAN JOSE, Calif. — (AP) — Dramatic video footage released Wednesday by California police shows a Black man walking around an unmarked police vehicle, opening the door and pointing a gun at an undercover officer inside before the man was fatally shot. San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata said two...
Colorado StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Colorado shooting victims demand answers on public donations

DENVER — (AP) — Several families and survivors of those killed in the March mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket have demanded the appointment of a special master to help distribute public donations for victims to a centralized account. They say the nonprofit groups handling the funds are not being transparent about donations provided to victims.
California StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Tito Ortiz bails from post as California city council member

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — (AP) — Former mixed martial arts fighter Tito Ortiz has quit his post on the City Council of Huntington Beach, California after spending about six months in politics for the first time — and attracting harsh criticism for his anti-mask views and for filing for unemployment benefits while serving on the council.
College Park, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

2 men killed in road rage shooting on I-285, police say

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — College Park police are investigating a road rage shooting that killed two men on a metro Atlanta interstate. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night on Interstate 285 off the Riverdale Road exit ramp. Police said two men in a white BMW were shot and crashed into two other cars.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Suspects arrested in San Jose double homicide

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) San Jose police arrested two males in connection to a September 2020 double homicide in downtown, NBC Bay Area reported. Police said that San Jose residents Gabriel Desantiago, 27, and Jesus Beltran-Guzman, 20, were taken into custody last week as suspects in a fatal double shooting in the 600 block of South 8th Street on Sept.15, which caused injuries to four other people.
San Jose, CANBC Bay Area

1 Hospitalized Following Shooting on I-880 in San Jose: CHP

A driver is hospitalized following a freeway shooting in San Jose, police said. The shooting was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Tasman Drive onramp on Interstate 880, according to the California Highway Patrol. Police said the victim, who was driving a Mazda, was shot in the shoulder. He...
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
San Jose, CAEast Bay Times

Two arrested in double fatal shooting near San Jose State

Two men suspected in a shooting near San Jose State University last year that killed two people and wounded four others have been arrested and remain in custody, police said Monday. Police identified the two as 27-year-old Gabriel Desantiago and 20-year-old Jesus Beltran-Guzman. Both are San Jose residents. Investigators arrested...
California Statetheappeal.org

The California Attorney General is Investigating Sean Monterrosa’s Killing. His Sisters Are Also Fighting For Systemic Change

Monterrosa, 22, was killed by a police officer who had a history of shooting at civilians. His sisters are pushing for a law they believe could have saved him. When Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd last month, debates erupted over whether the verdict represented justice being served, change, basic accountability, or perhaps none of the above. But there’s no disputing the rarity of the outcome. On-duty police officers fatally shoot around 1,000 civilians each year, but since 2005, only about 140 officers have been arrested for doing so, let alone charged or convicted.
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...