Now that it’s known that Zinedine Zidane will be leaving Real Madrid at the end of the season, thoughts have turned to figuring out who his successor will be. At the moment, according to Diario AS, the debate in the club is between appointing Raul and former Juventus man Massimiliano Allegri. No discussions have been held, but contact has been made with the Italian and Raul is already at the club, in charge of Castilla.