The Chicago Cubs are the latest team to reveal their ‘City Connect’ alternate uniform. The look pays respect to all 77 neighborhoods in Chicago. The dark blue jersey features “Wrigleyville” across the chest written to mirror the shape of the Wrigley’s marquee. Dark blue pants will be paired with the jerseys. The hat has the iconic Cubs’ C logo with a light blue bill and red star which is meant to represent the Chicago Flag. The finishing touches come on the shoulder patch which has the Chicago Y, inspired by Wolf Point, a y-shaped intersection of the Chicago River that cleaves the city into three neighborhoods, and ‘Respect our Neighborhoods’ on the jock tag of the jersey.