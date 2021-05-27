Today in Entertainment History

Journey is back with its first new music in nearly a decade with the single, “The Way We Used To Be.” Guitarist and co-founder Neal Schon posted on Facebook, writing, “'The Way We Used To Be' came out of one of the many loops I’d written (during) the long downtime (of) the pandemic. I laid down the keyboard loop with over-dubbed rhythm and a little blues lead guitar and sent (it) to (keyboardist) Jonathan (Cain). He sent it back very shortly after with demo vocals and lyrics and I said to myself with a smile — we’ve still got it!” (Rolling Stone)