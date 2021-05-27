Cancel
UEFA

Champions League prize money grows as UEFA sales rise 8%

MADRID (AP) — Champions League teams will get more prize money for the next three years from a near 8% rise in total revenue from commercial sales. UEFA expects to get $4.27 billion gross revenue each year through 2024 from broadcasters and sponsors for its three club competitions. The $305 million rise in annual gross revenue has been confirmed by the European Leagues group. The 32 Champions League clubs will share just over $2.44 billion compared to $2.38 billion each season from 2018-21. The new third-tier Europa Conference League has been allocated $287 million in prize money.

