There was a particularly nasty incident that was reported in the crime sections of the French press this week. It caught my eye because certain details were disturbingly reminiscent of the case of Sarah Halimi, the 65-year-old Jewish woman brutally murdered in her Paris apartment in April 2017 by her anti-Semitic neighbor who, exactly four years later, was deemed to be criminally irresponsible for his act by France’s highest court, his consumption of marijuana on the night of the killing supposedly having eliminated his self-awareness.