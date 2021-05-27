AM Prep-Music

Cancel
By Margie Szaroleta - Associated Press
 12 days ago

GRAMMYS CHANGE RULES ON ALBUM OF THE YEAR NOMINATIONS. NEW YORK (AP) - A whole lot more people could be on stage accepting when the album of the year Grammy is announced. The Recording Academy has changed the rules to allow any producer, songwriter, engineer or featured artist who worked on an album nominated for album of the year to receive nominations. Previously, songwriters or producers had to be credited with at least a third or more playing time on the album to earn nominations. Some albums have a huge number of collaborators. Justin Bieber's "Justice" album has 50 creators credited on it. Some albums have just a few. Billie Eilish (EYE'-lish) and her brother, Finneas, are the only ones credited on her "Happier Than Ever" album.

