Listen: DMX’s soul lives on in first posthumous album, and Juanes translates the Boss

‘Jdm & heartbreak’ by Nappy 01’ is his newest album. The artist says, ‘This is the type of music I did when I first started making music, for the past 3 years I have been experimenting with different sounds and this is the result after coming back to the type of music that made me want to start my career. I tapped in with a french producer named Milanezie for most of the album because I wanted to have a fresh sound for my fans. I also produced one song sampling Yung Lean “Yoshi city” just because I wanted to show homage. I’m brutally honest about my feelings and what’s going on when it comes to my love life and I feel like my fans can relate to that because what I’m saying is raw. The music is all mixed by me, I’m very picky with my beats, I like to do as much as I can by myself so I would say the music is raw too, everything is just me being myself so I think I will attract fans who can relate.’