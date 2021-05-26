Police drama 'Line of Duty' is unlike your usual cop show

NEW YORK (AP) — The BBC police drama series “Line of Duty” has taken Britain by storm. The season six finale was watched by more than 15 million viewers, becoming the most-watched drama so far of the 21st century. American and Canadian audiences have a chance to check out what all the fuss is about on BritBox. The series is ingeniously created to allow first-time viewers access while also rewarding long-time fans. It focuses on an anti-corruption unit within the police force. The characters in the unit remain the same each season, but the case and perceived villain are new each time.