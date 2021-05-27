‘No excuse:’ Joe Manchin rages as Republicans prepare to use filibuster to block Jan. 6 commission

Joe Manchin is running out of patience with Republicans on the Jan. 6 commission.

The kingmaker Democratic senator Thursday lashed out at the GOP as senators are set to use their controversial filibuster power to block the creation of a 9/11-style bipartisan panel to examine the storming of the Capitol.

“There is no excuse for Republicans for any Republican to vote against this commission,” Manchin said in a statement.

Manchin gave no hint that he might soften his longstanding opposition to reforming the filibuster rule, which GOP senators plan to use to block the bill that passed the House with bipartisan support.

But he slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for putting partisan politics ahead of the nation’s need to know the truth about the violent effort by supporters of former President Trump to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

“They do not believe the truth will set you free, so they continue to live in fear,” Manchin said.

The GOP lawmakers plan to invoke the filibuster when Senate Democrats seek to bring up a bill to establish the panel, which would hold hearings and issue a report on the infamous attack.

Democrats would likely need 60 senators to agree to move forward with the bill, a tally that they are extremely unlikely to reach in the evenly divided chamber.

“It’s very sad,” Gladys Sicknick, the mother of fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, said Thursday.

The grieving mom met with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) ahead of the vote and was seeking meetings with other GOP lawmakers about their opposition to the panel.

“We have a mob overtake the Capitol, and we can’t get the Republicans to join us in making historic record of that event?” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), the No. 2 Senate Democrat, asked Wednesday.

Republicans say the proposed commission is a partisan Democratic effort to embarrass and divide them ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

A significant group of GOP lawmakers in the House of Representatives voted for the commission but only a handful of Republican senators have followed suit, despite their repeated vows to back such a panel in the days and weeks following the historic insurrection attempt.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), a prominent moderate Republican, says she is working on tweaks to the bill that could make it more palatable to some GOP colleagues. But Democrats have already made major concessions and there is little sign that Republicans are seriously seeking a compromise.

The GOP stonewalling will put undoubtedly new focus on efforts to weaken or eliminate the filibuster, which mandates a 60-vote supermajority to pass most laws. Budget measures and judicial appointments have been exempted.

Democrats are mostly united behind a push to eliminate the rule, which they say entrenches a permanent GOP veto power in the chamber that is tilted toward Republicans due to the outsized power of less populous rural states.

A handful of Democratic senators are uneasy about eliminating the filibuster, especially Manchin (D-W.V.) who has insisted he will not agree to ax it no matter what Republicans do.