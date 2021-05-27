‘School of Rock’ Child Star Kevin Clark Dies at 32 After Being Struck by Car

Jay McCoard: A native of New Brunswick, New Jersey, the South Miami-raised comic got his start hitting the open mics of Brickell, through to Ft. Lauderdale in the late 2010's. He has now put years into honing his craft of making crowds of all types laugh, each time taking with him to the stage his childhood comic influences: Eddie Murphy, Jamie Foxx, Martin Lawrence, Bernie Mac, and many more. Watching Jay perform is a dynamic experience, as you, as an audience member, can become part of the show as he finds a way to draw from the crowd, as well as, allowing you to get to know who he is through his material. Jay has spent his career performing and hosting rooms and events all over South Florida, and has had the honor of working with and opening for the likes of Ester Ku, Danny Franzese, Erik Myers, Ken Miller, and more. Now he sets his sights bigger to make a name for himself thoughout the state of Florida, on his way to achieving a status of comedy royalty!