The gardener’s guide to coneflowers

By Adrian Higgins
Washington Post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne in an occasional series of guides on growing popular plants. Other guides include azalea, redbud, Lenten rose, peony, elephant ear, coleus and lantana. Nine species of coneflower are native to North America and one in particular, the purple coneflower, has been a popular choice for sunny gardens, with its showy daisylike blooms on tall stems. It is adapted to hot, humid conditions, requires relatively little care and is a mainstay of the summer garden in late June and throughout July, flowering for several weeks. It is also a favorite of pollinating insects and, once seeds are set, of goldfinches.

