Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Jack Black, Miranda Cosgrove pay tribute to ‘School of Rock’ star Kevin Clark

By UPI
Big Hollywood
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 27 (UPI) — Jack Black and Miranda Cosgrove are mourning the lost of their School of Rock co-star Kevin Clark, who has died at the age of 32. Clark, who portrayed drummer Freddy Jones in the 2003 film, died Wednesday after being struck by car while biking in the Avondale neighborhood of Chicago, the Chicago Sun-Times confirmed.

www.breitbart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Black
Person
Miranda Cosgrove
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Star#Film School#Freddy#School Of Rock#School Of Rock Co#The Chicago Sun Times#School Of Rock Community#Upi#Drummer Freddy Jones#Beautiful Soul#Laugh#Avondale#Police#Multiple Photo#Devastating News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Biking
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosNBC New York

Miranda Cosgrove Recreates Her ‘Drake & Josh' Meme in ‘iCarly' Revival's Opening Sequence

Miranda Cosgrove is giving her fans an interesting treat in the "iCarly" revival's opening. On Wednesday, June 9, Paramount+ released the opening theme footage from the show's highly anticipated revival ahead of its June 17 premiere. The video delighted fans for any number of reasons, one of which is the fact that the 28-year-old actress recreates her can-holding meme that originated in a 2006 episode of Nickelodeon's "Drake & Josh."
TV SeriesCollider

'iCarly' Trailer Reveals Miranda Cosgrove's Return in Paramount+ Sequel Series

Next on our list of reboots, revivals and sequels is the Paramount+ reboot of iCarly, the popular Nickelodeon television series starring Miranda Cosgrove, which just released its first trailer ahead of a June 17 premiere. The original iCarly series ran from 2007 to 2012, and came from the mind of Nick’s most prolific showrunner Dan Schneider. Cosgrove starred as a teen living in Seattle with her brother, Spencer, who creates a popular web series with her two best friends, Sam and Freddie.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Watch iCarly's Cast Celebrate Miranda Cosgrove's Birthday With Revival's Premiere Date Reveal

The original series finale of iCarly in 2012 marked the end of an era. Most of the shows that had come to characterize the Nickelodeon network, such as Drake and Josh, Zoey 101, and Victorious (and, of course, iCarly) had ended, and most of those shows' viewers were beginning to age out of the network’s target demographic. Executive producer Dan Schneider, once a Nick powerhouse, began to produce fewer shows until he left the network in 2018. However, almost a decade after its original finale, iCarly is coming back to life.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Remembering Kevin Clark: School of Rock Drummer was 32

Often, when speaking of the passing of anyone that’s been in show business for any period of time, it’s usually common to say that they had a long and successful career and a life that was spent doing what they wanted to do. Sometimes though, it’s saddening and regretful that this isn’t always the case. Those that reach their 60s and beyond tend to belong to a group that many would think have spent a long and prosperous life doing what they wanted in life and in business and have been around long enough to see quite a few things. In other words, their passing is still sad, but it’s not nearly as tragic unless the circumstances make it so. But those that pass without even reaching middle age are seen as tragic cases since there’s so much more to do, to see, and to experience in life that it’s easy to lament their passing. Kevin Clark, who was one of the many musicians in School of Rock with Jack Black, passed away recently at the age of 32. During a bike ride, he was struck by a car and rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, it was too late. The driver, a young woman in her 20s, has been cited apparently but it’s not certain if she’ll be charged at this time. That might anger more than a few people but one thing that’s clear is that it’s better to understand the circumstances first before blame is assigned and people start pointing fingers at each other. At this time Kevin’s family is in mourning and many fans are sending their condolences as they remember the young drummer from what has been a favorite movie of many people over the years for several reasons.
Los Angeles, CAKerrang

Jack Black joins high school graduation photoshoot, goes viral

From hilarious quarantine dances to recreating WAP in his Speedos to performing the Mandalorian theme tune, Jack Black is no stranger to going viral on the internet thanks to the seemingly never-ending powers of TikTok. And he’s caught everyone’s attention once more after posing for a photoshoot with some high school graduates in Los Angeles.
TV SeriesPosted by
Teen Vogue

New "iCarly" Will Share What Sam Is Doing, Miranda Cosgrove Says

The iCarly revival is getting closer and closer, and we're so excited to see our old faves make their triumphant return to our screens. While Carly, Freddie, and Spencer will be returning, Carly's BFF Sam, played by Jennette McCurdy is not — and star Miranda Cosgrove has just shared some important info about Sam's whereabouts.
TV SeriesPosted by
People

iCarly Revival's Official Trailer Sees Miranda Cosgrove's Character Navigating Life as Young Adult

After signing off in 2012, iCarly is back with an all-new revival series — and Paramount+ just dropped its first official trailer. Picking up nearly 10 years after the events that transpired in the former Nickelodeon series of the same name, Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) is navigating life in her twenties alongside her friends while returning to her internet stardom roots. OG cast members Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress are also returning for the new adaptation while being joined by newcomers Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett.
MusicMiami Herald

Watch Pink’s former high school choir pay tribute to singer with moving performance

Pop singer Pink said she was moved to tears after a gripping performance from the choir at her former Pennsylvania high school. The choir at Central Bucks High School-West performed “What About Us,” Pink’s 2017 anthem that was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance at the Grammy Awards. Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, attended the school during her teen years before breaking through as a pop superstar.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Cedric the Entertainer responds to Katt Williams’ stolen joke accusation

Cedric the Entertainer is not staying silent and has responded to Katt Williams’ allegations that he stole one of his jokes years ago. As previously reported, Katt Williams stopped by “The Morning Hustle” radio show and claimed that Cedric The Entertainer once stole one of his jokes and passed it off as his own. The joke in question is Cedric’s longtime closing routine where he parallel parks a space shuttle.