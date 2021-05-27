Emily Blunt says 'A Quiet Place Part II' is meant to be seen in theaters

Emily Blunt (L) called "A Quiet Place Part II," her new film with her husband, John Krasinski, a "theatrical event" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- A Quiet Place Part II star Emily Blunt says the film is meant to be seen in theaters.

The 38-year-old actress called the movie a "theatrical event" while discussing the horror film on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

A Quiet Place II is a sequel to the 2018 film A Quiet Place. Both films are directed by Blunt's husband, John Krasinski, and star Blunt and Krasinski.

A Quiet Place Part II opens in theaters Friday. The movie was originally scheduled for release in March 2020 but was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm so excited that people are going to get to see it finally because it has been this really strange thing, that you know you have something incredible," Blunt said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "And you know that expression when people say, 'Oh, I can't wait for you to see it' -- well, I had to wait. We actually did have to wait."

"At least now it is going to have its life, and it is something that needs to be seen in the theater because it's such a theatrical event," she added.

Blunt said the film's themes feel "surreal" in light of the pandemic and other real-life events.

"It was surreal, and like, in this film I'm not spoiling anything ... but in the first movie their home gets decimated, destroyed, all of it, so the family now has to venture out and it's this big theme of needing your neighbor to extend their hand to you," she said. "And yet we've been living in this world of nobody wanting to do that, you know, and so it just has even more prominence."

Krasinski said in an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week that the Quiet Place movies are "a love letter" to his children, daughters Hazel and Violet, with Blunt.