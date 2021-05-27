Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Emily Blunt says 'A Quiet Place Part II' is meant to be seen in theaters

By Annie Martin
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pemMp_0aDJb5WU00
Emily Blunt (L) called "A Quiet Place Part II," her new film with her husband, John Krasinski, a "theatrical event" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- A Quiet Place Part II star Emily Blunt says the film is meant to be seen in theaters.

The 38-year-old actress called the movie a "theatrical event" while discussing the horror film on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

A Quiet Place II is a sequel to the 2018 film A Quiet Place. Both films are directed by Blunt's husband, John Krasinski, and star Blunt and Krasinski.

A Quiet Place Part II opens in theaters Friday. The movie was originally scheduled for release in March 2020 but was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm so excited that people are going to get to see it finally because it has been this really strange thing, that you know you have something incredible," Blunt said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "And you know that expression when people say, 'Oh, I can't wait for you to see it' -- well, I had to wait. We actually did have to wait."

"At least now it is going to have its life, and it is something that needs to be seen in the theater because it's such a theatrical event," she added.

Blunt said the film's themes feel "surreal" in light of the pandemic and other real-life events.

"It was surreal, and like, in this film I'm not spoiling anything ... but in the first movie their home gets decimated, destroyed, all of it, so the family now has to venture out and it's this big theme of needing your neighbor to extend their hand to you," she said. "And yet we've been living in this world of nobody wanting to do that, you know, and so it just has even more prominence."

Krasinski said in an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week that the Quiet Place movies are "a love letter" to his children, daughters Hazel and Violet, with Blunt.

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
121K+
Followers
33K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Emily Blunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Quiet Place Part Ii#The Quiet Place#Movie Theaters#Film Star#Movies In Theaters#Horror Films#Part Ii#Husband#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesIdaho8.com

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ kicks off summer with a blockbuster opening

Theaters have spent months trying to figure out how to get people back to the movies. Scaring them beyond belief appears to be a solution. “A Quiet Place Part II,” a horror film starring Emily Blunt and directed by John Krasinski, brought in an estimated $48.3 million for its opening in North America this weekend, according to the film’s studio Paramount.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Exorcist Director Says A Quiet Place Part II Is A Horror Classic

After fourteen months in the doldrums where big opening weekend numbers have been viewed as an aberration, the theatrical industry is poised for its most resurgent frame in a long time, with John Krasinski’s horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II leading the charge. The second installment in the series...
Violent Crimestribuneledgernews.com

A Quiet Place Part II sets new pandemic-era record

'A Quiet Place Part II' has broken the pandemic-era box-office record in the US. The John Krasinski-directed movie - which also stars his wife, Emily Blunt - was originally slated for release in 2020, but its release date was pushed back due to the global health crisis and it's now broken a box-office record in America, becoming the most popular cinema release since the start of the pandemic.
MoviesThe Manhattan Mercury

CLIFT | Suspense fills enjoyable 'A Quiet Place Part II'

“A Quiet Place Part II,” the sequel to John Krasinski’s 2018 horror film “A Quiet Place,” finally hit local screens and attracted large audiences. This was a little surprising, in part because Paramount had changed the film’s release date several times. Even now not all California movie theaters have re-opened...
MoviesMiami Herald

Why Millicent Simmonds is the key to ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

Millicent Simmonds is a star on the rise — and a newly minted high school graduate. The 18-year-old actress just so happened to finish school the same week that press resumed for "A Quiet Place Part II" after more than a yearlong delay. The movie was scheduled to be released in March 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic upended theatrical release schedules and forced the entertainment industry to a standstill.
Moviesfilminquiry.com

A QUIET PLACE PART II: Loses Much of Its Roars

It was always inevitable that A Quiet Place, John Krasinski‘s 2018 high-concept horror, would have a sequel at some point. The movie was a critical and commercial hit, racking up almost $340 million out of a $17 million budget. Story-wise, it still had enough room left to explore for more. So it was unfortunate then that the sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, fails to live up to the expectations and high standards that the first movie has established.
MoviesTwinfinite

A Quiet Place Part II Thrives Thanks to the Strengths of the First

Following up on a hit film can be a tricky business. A sequel is competing with the impression of the first film and must expand the premise to justify its existence. This can often lead to sequel bloat, or too many narrative threads for one film to handle. A Quiet Place Part II avoids such trappings and manages to expand its world in a tight and thrilling entry that surpasses the original film.
MoviesComicBook

A Quiet Place Part II Tops Memorial Day Weekend Box Office

A Quiet Place Part II is breaking pandemic box office records in its first weekend at the box office. Over the four-day Memorial Day holiday weekend, A Quiet Place Part II will earn $58.5 million, the biggest opening for a film since the pandemic began. The highly anticipated sequel was meant to debut in 2020 but faced delays due to heater closures brought on by pandemic lockdown. Now it is in theaters, and fans are eager to see it on the big screen. The film has received a warm reception from critics, with ComicBoook.com's Charlie Ridgley giving it a four out of five review score:
MoviesTheHDRoom

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ 4K Blu-ray Pre-Order is Live

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. A Quiet Place Part II provided a much needed jolt to the North American box office over Memorial Day weekend. It shouldn’t be too long before it arrives at home, and Paramount wants you to be ready early.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

A Quiet Place Part II Opens With A Bang As It Crushes At The Box Office

Back in early March 2020, audiences everywhere were all kinds of geared up to see John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Part II. It was set to arrive in theaters about two years after its predecessor wound up being a massive hit, and people were hotly anticipating the follow-up's arrival on the big screen. But it didn't happen. Three days after the film's New York City premiere and nine days before it went wide, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 to be a pandemic, and as a result the movie had to be pushed. As it turns out, though, the delay only served to raise excitement for the sequel, because now it is finally playing in locations around the world, and it has instantly become one of the most successful new features to be released in the last year.
MoviesPosted by
Newsweek

'A Quiet Place Part II' Online Release Date: When the Movie Will Be Streaming

A Quiet Place Part II is one of the films trying to revive the box office this Memorial Day weekend with the horror sequel joining Cruella in theaters. With many people still apprehensive about going to watch on the big screen, Paramount has reduced the time before the film starring John Krasinski, Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy comes to streaming services.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

A Quiet Place Part II ending explained

A Quiet Place Part II spoilers ahead. Three years after we left them, the Abbott family are back in A Quiet Place Part II and now they know how to defeat the aliens. The sequel opens with a flashback to Day 1 of the apocalypse, but then the main action picks up straight after the events of the first movie on Day 474 and the Abbotts are faced with going out into the world.
Moviesgeekculture.co

Geek Giveaway: A Quiet Place Part II Movie Passes

Taking silence to a whole new experience, the sequel to one of the most successful modern horror films returns. A Quiet Place Part II is back with reprising roles, starring power couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt alongside Cillian Murphy and Millicent Simmonds, the family continue their escape in an apocalyptic world filled with sound-sensitive human-eating creatures.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

A Quiet Place Part II: What Fans Are Saying About John Krasinski’s Horror Sequel

Did anyone else get tickets for A Quiet Place Part II back in March 2020 just ahead of lockdown? Well, here we are 15 months later, and John Krasinski’s sequel to his unexpected horror hit is finally here. It’s one of the first major releases of the summer, and it not only has a tough act to follow after the 2018 success, but it's collected additional time of expectations from fans. So let’s talk about it: what are fans saying about this weekend’s big release?
MoviesGeekTyrant

Review: A QUIET PLACE PART II Is a Great Sequel Filled With Chills and Thrills!

It’s been an incredibly long wait, but director John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part II has finally been released in theaters! The movie was originally supposed to be released in March of 2020, but it ended up being pushed back over a year due to the pandemic. This was one of my most highly anticipated films, and it’s really the first big mainstream blockbuster movie that’s been released that I’ve seen since movie theaters opened back up.
MoviesSignalsAZ

REEL Film Nerds Episode #223: “A Quiet Place Part II”

Howdy everyone, and welcome to the Reel Film Nerds podcast #223 people return to the theaters! This week was Matt’s pick, but we all know Mike is the one that really wanted to watch A Quiet Place Part II starring Emily Blunt. Directed and written by her husband John Krasinski. Distractions include Fantastic Four rumors, talking in the theater, and post-apocalyptic movies and shows.
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

A Quiet Place II: John Krasinski describes scene that made him worry about his marriage to Emily Blunt

John Krasinski has opened up about a stunt scene from A Quiet Place II which he thought would cost him his marriage with Emily Blunt.The horror/thriller movie goes back in time to a scene where Lee Abbot (Krasinski’s character) is alive. As the monsters begin their initial attacks, Evelyn Abbot (Blunt’s character) is forced to drive a car with her kids in the back seat through a crowded street as a bus is speeding towards her. According to USA Today, the stunt team practiced that scene for three weeks, but the 38-year-old English actor decided to improvise her part...