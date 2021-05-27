Female Rapper Refuses to Sign With Offset After Being Told to Get Plastic Surgery

Up-and-coming femcee Big Jade reveals in an interview that she turned down a lucrative deal with the Migos star because he wanted her to 'get [her] body done.'. AceShowbiz - Being married to Cardi B who has been open about her plastic surgeries, Offset certainly has no issue with women who have some works done to their bodies. But that's not the case with an artist whom he was about to sign. A female rapper has revealed she refused to sign with the Migos' star's record label because he wanted her to "get [her] body done."