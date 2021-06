We got our first look at all 12 WNBA teams in the season’s opening weekend. There are still plenty of questions but a hierarchy is taking shape. The 2021 WNBA season is just three days old, but it’s been an eventful three days. There have been game-winning 3s from Diana Taurasi and Sabrina Ionescu. There have been dominant showings from Jonquel Jones, who sat out 2020. And there’s been the Chicago Sky, who look poised to claim the title of “most fun basketball team ever.”