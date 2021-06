Cryptocurrency and so-call "meme" stocks have been all the rage over the past few months. However, while the crypto and Reddit buzz took home the headlines, big-name FAANG stocks such as Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX), were seeing their own noteworthy market moves. Specifically, right now the market is littered with "Large Cap" companies that are in fact down year-to-date (YTD). In focus today is AAPL, which as of Friday has shed 6% YTD. The last time the equity shed this much year-to-date by the month of June, was in 2016.