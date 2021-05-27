Watch Lady Gaga Sing “Smelly Cat” On The Friends Reunion Special
When HBO Max launched last year, one of its marquee attractions was supposed to be a reunion of the cast of Friends, and each of the cast members reportedly got paid millions to do it. Now, after a solid year of pandemic-related delays, that Friends reunion is finally up on HBO Max. It's got James Corden interviewing the show's cast on a recreated version of the Friends set, and it's also got a few famous guests. One of those guests is Lady Gaga, who sings "Smelly Cat" with Lisa Kudrow.