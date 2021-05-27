Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Watch Lady Gaga Sing “Smelly Cat” On The Friends Reunion Special

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen HBO Max launched last year, one of its marquee attractions was supposed to be a reunion of the cast of Friends, and each of the cast members reportedly got paid millions to do it. Now, after a solid year of pandemic-related delays, that Friends reunion is finally up on HBO Max. It’s got James Corden interviewing the show’s cast on a recreated version of the Friends set, and it’s also got a few famous guests. One of those guests is Lady Gaga, who sings “Smelly Cat” with Lisa Kudrow.

www.stereogum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
James Corden
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Lisa Kudrow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smelly Cat#Friends Reunion#Rm#American#Chinese Tv#Friends Scenes#Song#Acoustic Guitar#Cast Members#Attractions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Music
Country
China
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BTS
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Cats
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesSlate

Everything We Know About the Friends Reunion

The cast of long-running sitcom Friends is reuniting for an unscripted TV special called Friends: The Reunion, which will hit HBO Max on Thursday, May 27. But just who are these “friends,” and what sort of reunion are they planning? To find out, we scoured through the show’s teaser trailer frame-by-frame, looking for clues about the upcoming special. Here’s everything we were able to deduce about Friends: The Reunion.
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Friends: The Reunion

“How You Getting On?”: Ireland Obsessed With “Irish Uncle” Matt LeBlanc After ‘Friends’ Reunion Special. Matt LeBlanc has become a national obsession in Ireland. And not for his acting, either. Somewhat surprisingly, the actor’s appearance on the HBO Max special Friends: The Reunion stirred a…. Courteney Cox, Ed Sheeran Do...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Lisa Kudrow gushes that she's 'proud, happy, and crying a little' as son Julian graduates from USC

Friends alum Lisa Kudrow was 'proud, happy, and crying a little' as her son Julian Murray Stern graduated from the University of Southern California on Sunday. The 57-year-old Emmy winner - who earned a BS in psychobiology from Vassar College - posted the news for her 12M social media followers and received glowing comments from D'Arcy Carden, Lisa Rinna, and Dan Bucatinsky.
TV & Videostribuneledgernews.com

Lisa Kudrow's emotional Friends filming

Lisa Kudrow found it "really emotional" filming the 'Friends' reunion. The 57-year-old actress - who played Phoebe Buffay in the show - reunited with Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer - recently wrapped filming on the reunion show and she admits it was "so thrilling" to be back with her friends.
CelebritiesWUSA

'Friends' Director and EP Support Matthew Perry After Reunion Special

Matthew Perry's Friends family has his back. Friends: The Reunion director Ben Winston recently spoke out against "unkind" comments about the actor. Some viewers had taken to social media after the special's release last week to share their concerns and questions about the status of Perry's health. "He was great....
MusicTyler Morning Telegraph

Lady Gaga's synergy with Lisa Kudrow

Lady Gaga has a "synergy" with Lisa Kudrow. The unlikely duo performed a rendition of 'Smelly Cat' together for the recent 'Friends' reunion and its director Ben Winston has revealed that Lisa - who played Phoebe Buffay in the show - loved the idea of performing with Gaga, whilst the singer said "yes in a heartbeat".
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Lisa Kudrow "panicked" even after having to Google "Smelly Cat" to prepare for the Friends reunion

"I was really nervous when I first heard that," Kudrow says of learning that she'd be singing with Lady Gaga. "Then I prepared. I realized I had to learn 'Smelly Cat' again. I tuned my guitar and realized I don't know the chords. But I Googled it! All the chords were there. Thank you, world, for posting the chords. So I learned it." After re-learning the chords to the song, Kudrow still had trouble performing it in the moment. "And then, my throat closed. I was so panicked. I couldn't get anything out. I didn't know what was going to happen," said. "But it worked out." ALSO: David Schwimmer shares behind-the-scenes pics, including a Zoom photo of the Friends cast preparing for the reunion.
TV Seriesislandfm.com

Friends: The Reunion breaks record for Sky One's most-watched show

The Friends reunion was the most-watched show on Sky One ever, the broadcaster has revealed. Around 5.3 million people switched on to watch the cast of the 90s comedy when it hit screens last month - underlining the eagerness of fans to watch the stars back together. It's also Sky's...
TV SeriesTODAY.com

'Friends' reunion director addresses lack of diversity in the special

The director of "Friends: The Reunion" addressed critics who questioned why the show's Black actors did not make an appearance and noted that the special lacked diversity. Ben Winston, 39, spoke with The Sunday Times about the special, which aired on HBO Max on May 27. During the interview, Winston responded to the backlash, suggesting that those who say the special was not diverse "haven't seen it."