The Cost Of Diapers Is Going Up: Here’s Why
There are lots of reasons parents eagerly await the day their child is potty trained. Changing diapers isn’t fun; neither is having to carry a bulky bag everywhere you go. A dirty diaper can interrupt what could otherwise be a good night’s sleep, to say nothing of uncomfortable diaper rash. But more than anything else, perhaps, is the fact that diapers are expensive. According to the National Diaper Bank Network, the average family will spend between $70 to $80 a month on diapers per child and, according to at least two major diaper manufacturers, that cost is going to go up in the coming months.www.romper.com