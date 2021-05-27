The Cost Of Diapers Is Going Up: Here’s Why

You sold your house! Now the inevitable is here: packing, moving and unpacking. Here’s how to save money so you can spend more on your beautiful new space. Nearly 16 million people moved during COVID, according to the US Postal Service, and home sales in 2020 hit a high not seen in 14 years, according to the National Association of Realtors. If you sold your house recently, congrats! But now it’s time to move without spending a fortune. Because even if you were able to sell your house at a profit, you don’t want to spend more than is necessary to move onto your new location. (I mean, wouldn’t your profits be better spent on retirement savings, new throw pillows, or new art for your living room wall??)