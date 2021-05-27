Multi-vehicle collision slowing traffic on I-10 in Palm Desert

Westbound Interstate 10 traffic was brought to a crawl in Palm Desert just west of Washington Street following a multi-vehicle collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It was reported at 6:28 a.m. when up to four vehicles collided in the westbound lanes. At least one was also then struck by a truck.

There was no immediate word of injuries, and the vehicles were on the freeway's right shoulder, according to the CHP.

One vehicle involved in the wreck was hauling approximately 22,000 pounds of live fish. A heavy-duty tow truck was called in to remove it from the roadway.

Traffic was backed up for at least a mile in the westbound lanes. The freeway's eastbound lanes were not affected.

