Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a very common sleep disorder, but one that is widely underdiagnosed. Its many symptoms and effects may include cardiovascular disease or memory impairment. Fatal accidents can occur when undiagnosed or untreated drivers with OSA fall asleep whilst driving. One reason why there are so many undiagnosed and untreated OSA cases is that accurate diagnosis usually requires an expensive, labour-intensive overnight sleep study called polysomnography (PSG). But new technology developed at the University of Manitoba can tell patients if they have OSA in 30 seconds, just by analysis of their breathing sounds while they are wide awake. Obstructive...