Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Children’s authors on Eric Carle: ‘He created readers as voracious as that caterpillar’

The Guardian
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe late Eric Carle has been hailed by fellow children’s writers for creating generations of readers as voracious as his best-loved creation, The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Carle, who died on Sunday at the age of 91, left behind titles including his worldwide bestselling board book – about a caterpillar who eats his way through a week’s worth of food before turning into a butterfly – as well as The Very Busy Spider, The Mixed-Up Chameleon and Papa, Please Get the Moon for Me.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Donaldson
Person
Eric Carle
Person
Cressida Cowell
Person
Lauren Child
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#S Pictures#Caterpillar Inc#Books And Literature#Book Lovers#Classic Authors#Picture Books#The New York Times#Classic Children#Insects#Animals#Writers#Fellow Children#Art Gallery#Insect Development#Magnificent Art Work#Funny#Bright Tissue Paper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Books & LiteratureGoldsboro News-Argus

In celebration of children's authors and illustrators

Now let us all praise these giants in children’s literature who have departed this earth but left a legacy of their works — Beverly Cleary, Eric Carle, and Lois Ehlert, all of whom died between March and May this year. BEVERLY CLEARYBorn in McMinnville, Oregon, in 1916, Cleary would have...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

The 10 Best Eric Carle Books

Choosing the ten best Eric Carle books among the more than 70 stories he wrote and illustrated throughout his career is no easy task. So many of us loved his picture books as children and continue reading them to the young people in our lives now. Through his artwork, he created a unique visual style using collages of his hand painted papers. His illustrations were vibrant, cheerful, and brightly colored. Children (and adults) love looking at the beautiful images he created. But he also had a genius understanding of how to write for children. With sparse words, repetition, and a focus on processes and cycles, the stories he wrote are beloved by millions of people.
Books & LiteratureTVOvermind

Appreciating the Incredible Legacy of Eric Carle

When lots of people think back on their childhood, many of the books they read often come to mind. There are certain stories that have been a part of people’s youth for generations, and The Very Hungry Caterpillar is one of them. Written by Eric Carle and originally published in 1969, the book tells the story of a caterpillar who is going through the process of becoming a butterfly. Since its release, the book has gone on to sell nearly 50 million copies, and it’s touched even more hearts. That being said, people all over the world were saddened to hear that the creative mind behind the story, Eric Carle, passed away on May 23, 2021. Although Eric may be gone, his memory will live on forever in all of his work. Keep reading to learn more about Eric Carle’s legacy.
Books & LiteraturePamplin Media Group

Creston-Kenilworth author publishes second children's book

There is in Inner Southeast a new Childrens' Book author; meet the man and hear about what he's doing. Creston-Kenilworth author Andrew Root has just published his second children's book, "NerdyCorn", through Simon & Schuster. His first book, "Hamsters Don't Fight Fires", was published by Harper Collins two years ago. "I enjoy talking to kids of all ages," he tells THE BEE, "Helping them to realize their strengths, and consider career paths." "Hamsters Don't Fight Fires" told the tale of a hamster who wishes to be a firefighter. Although he's a bit too short to be successful, he finally proves his worth by rescuing a baby bird trapped in a tall tree.
Books & Literaturefulcolibrary.org

Picture Book Review: The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle

What do very hungry caterpillars eat? This children’s classic tells the story of caterpillar who eats all sorts of foods such as oranges, apples, and even chocolate cake. Afterwards he gets a stomach ache. Young readers can count along as he eats certain numbers of different fruits. After he eats nice green leaves, he feels better. Then he makes a cocoon and transforms into a beautiful butterfly. Children can learn a little bit about nature through Carle’s vivid pictures.
Carmel, INIndianapolis Recorder

Local children’s author draws inspiration from family

Author Sanya Gragg’s new book, “In Cahoots with My Boots,” features a young Black girl learning self-confidence through wearing her favorite shoes. The Carmel resident, who previously worked as a school social worker, incorporates elements of social emotional learning in all her books. “With this book, I’m trying to teach...
Books & LiteratureWritersDigest.com

5 Tips for Making the Switch from Romance Reader to Romance Author

When I first considered making the leap from romance reader to romance writer, I immediately brushed it off as a silly inclination. After all, who was I? I was a nursery teacher and an avid reader, and in my mind, that did not an author make. So, back I went to merrily reading on my lunch breaks, in my off-time, and anytime I wasn’t actively engaged in conversation—and then sometimes even when I was actively engaged in conversation. (Sorry Diane, but how am I supposed to comment on last weekend’s weather when Lady Emmaline and the Marquis are moments away from getting down to business? I’m going to need five minutes.)
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Independent

11 best children’s books by authors that parents already love

From John Grisham to Jenny Colgan, it’s surprising how many successful adult authors have also written children’s books during their careers.Some, like Shopaholic creator Sophie Kinsella, produce children’s books in a totally different genre (Kinsella’s Mummy Fairy and Me series is about a mum who turns into a fairy) while others, like Adam Kay, the author of the mega-selling This is Going to Hurt, stick to subjects they know inside out. In some cases, authors choose to revise their adult books for a younger audience. Michelle Obama recently adapted her bestselling memoir, Becoming, for youngsters aged nine and over while a...
Los Angeles, CAlapl.org

Children's Book Authors at the Library

Here at the Los Angeles Public Library, our staff members don't just work with books—they write them, too! I had the honor of interviewing these three wonderful authors at our library who write books for children. Susan Lendroth is a public relations specialist and writes acclaimed picture books, the latest of which is Here We Go Digging for Dinosaur Bones, illustrated by Bob Kolar. Christina Rice is a senior librarian and oversees the photo collection at the Central Library. Her many written works include numerous issues of everyone's favorite magical ponies, the My Little Pony graphic novel series. Emily Rose Oachs is part of our youth services team, which oversees the work of youth librarians throughout the entire library system. She is a prolific author of over 90 non-fiction children's books ranging in a variety of subjects from UFOs to the Donner Party. These three authors have very different perspectives on book publishing and writing, and I hope you'll enjoy their varied insights as much as I did.
Books & LiteratureMarietta Daily Journal

Graham author Patricia Cook publishes new children's book

Jun. 11—Graham author and illustrator Patricia M. Apple Cook has published a new children's book titled "Mystery Rabbit." "Mystery Rabbit" tells the story of a group of rabbits that come together with birds, deer and other animals to set off on a quest for a special egg. By helping each other, the rabbits find the egg hidden away.
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

True to nature: Robert Macfarlane, Helen Macdonald and more on the children’s books that inspired them

A couple of years ago I found myself gazing at the cover of a book I’d loved as a child: the 1942 Carnegie medal-winning The Little Grey Men, by the naturalist, illustrator and sportsman Denys Watkins-Pitchford, who wrote under the name BB. The charge it carried felt electric, and even opening the cover felt risky; I braced myself in case its magic had faded in the 40 years since it had been read to me at bedtime.
Hollidaysburg, PAMirror

Children’s author ‘poster child for perseverance’

For former Hollidaysburg resident Jennifer Black Reinhardt, the first months of 2021 have been momentous with the publication of her ninth and 10th children’s books. “I feel really, really lucky to be doing exactly what I wanted to do,” she said. “I’m the poster child for perseverance. It’s never too late.”
Buffalo, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo children's book author promotes diversity through her art

Whether reading her books to students or showing up at an event to do chalk art, Buffalo artist and writer Julia Williamson is always working to promote diversity. "Growing up, I didn’t see a lot of Black authors," says Williamson, an illustrator and author of children’s books. "And giving kids an opportunity to see professionals who look like them gives them an idea that they have those opportunities."
vermontjournal.com

Saxtons River author announces debut children’s book

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Nikki Samuels, a current resident of Saxtons River in Windham County, announces the preorder release of her debut children’s book, “Nature Parade.” Inspired by her two young children, as well as her nature-based teaching experience, Samuels seeks to bring the wonder of the outdoors to children everywhere through the pages of her picture book.