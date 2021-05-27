A rare look at a perilous journey in the Caucasus Mountains
Year after year these Georgian shepherds guide their flocks to pasture and keep an ancient tradition alive. It was around six in the morning when the anxious voice of Giorgi Karsamauli woke me in a tent I’d pitched in the middle of a soggy road. “Quick, get up, we have to go!” said the shepherd. Cold air rushed in through the tent’s open flap, along with the sound of a torrent of rain hitting the road. His flock of 850 sheep was nowhere to be seen.www.nationalgeographic.com