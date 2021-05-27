Man U. falls to Villareal in Europa Final after keeper beats keeper finish
Anytime we get keepers taking penalties, we should cherish it. The Europa League Final yesterday was mostly dogshit, as Manchester United couldn’t turn control of the ball for pretty much the entire second half result into a second, winning goal. By the time extra-time rolled around, they had punched themselves out, but Villareal didn’t do too much beyond hoping that United would just fall over instead of looking to land a knockout blow. It was a hard watch.deadspin.com