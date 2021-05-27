Man U. falls to Villareal in Europa Final after keeper beats keeper finish

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has been left off the Netherlands squad for the European Championship because of fitness doubts following his COVID-19 infection. The Dutch soccer federation says Cillessen will be replaced by Marco Bizot in the 26-man final squad. Netherlands coach Frank de Boer says he could not be sure when Cillessen would be 100% healthy. The Valencia ’keeper did not travel to a training camp in Portugal after his positive test was reported last week. The Dutch play a friendly on Wednesday against Scotland. The Scottish team says midfielder John Fleck has tested positive for COVID-19.