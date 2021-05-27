Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Cast Of Friends Reveals If There Will Ever Be A Friends Movie

By Joey Keogh
thelist.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter several months, but really 17 years, of waiting "Friends: The Reunion" is finally upon us. The beloved sitcom wrapped up its insanely popular ten year run in 2004, as per IMDb, and ever since fans have been begging the cast to reunite or, better yet, do more episodes. Although the one-off special isn't a new installment, as rumored for a while, it brought the iconic sextet back together and gave them the space to reminisce about working together, becoming best friends for real, and lots more.

www.thelist.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marta Kauffman
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
James Corden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Stars#Real Friends#Sitcom#Famous People#Episodes#Imdb#Standout Moments#Simply Famous Super Fans#Things#Solace#Cnn Notes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
BBC
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & Videosemirateswoman.com

A 2004 mag predicted what the Friends cast would look like and was totally off

It’s hard to believe it’s been 17 years since the last episode of Friends aired as it’s still a beloved show amongst many generations around the globe. The cast recently reunited for the first time since the show’s end in 2004 for Friends: The Reunion and, of course, it’s meant all eyes have been on the famous six-some – Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer – once again.
TV Seriesbbcgossip.com

The Friends Cast Turned Down A MILLION DOLLARS For The Reunion Because It Wasn’t Enough?!?

Friends may be long behind us, but you better believe the Friends cast still make BIG bucks when they all sit on a couch together!. According to the Wall Street Journal, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc were offered $1 million each to reunite for HBO Max’s reunion special (the same amount they were making per episode for the final two seasons of the beloved sitcom, btw), but the group turned it down!
TV & Videosceoworld.biz

Net Worth Of Each Of The SIX Cast Member Of The American Sitcom Friends

It’s no surprise that Jennifer Aniston is the richest cast member of the American sitcom Friends, but what about Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and the others?. Notorious for negotiating: In season one each cast member earned a cool US$22,500 per episode. That worked out to $540,000 for the entire first season.
TV Seriesnewschant.com

‘Friends’ Cast Share Behind-the-Scenes ‘Reunion’ Special

The actual reunion! While followers have been thrilled to see Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc collectively once more on HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion, it was the actors themselves who have been much more excited. “It was a sucker punch in the...
TV SeriesPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

‘Friends: The Reunion’ Images: The Cast Is Back Together

After 17 years — not to mention a delay of an entire year caused by the coronavirus pandemic — the Friends reunion has finally taken place and is available for streaming. For just the second time since Friends ended in 2004, the entire cast gathered together in one place to discuss their impossibly popular sitcom. Joined by host James Corden and several guest stars and famous fans, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer all celebrated their decades of Friend-ship.
TV SeriesElite Daily

The Friends Reunion Revealed Monica And Chandler Weren't Supposed To Date

It’s hard to believe, but one of Friends’ most iconic couples almost didn’t happen. Following HBO Max’s highly-anticipated The One Where They Got Back Together reunion, the creators of the show shared a major Friends bombshell about Monica and Chandler’s relationship — and, it turns out, the pair was just meant to be a fling. However, the audience reaction to the couple’s London hookup changed everything.
Jersey City, NJtravelweekly.com

The friends reunion

Fana World Travel of Jersey City, N.J., quickly jumped on the hoopla surrounding the reunion of the stars of the '90s sitcom "Friends" and began promoting a Cruise With Friends Fans at Sea, departing next spring on the Celebrity Equinox. In doing so, it joins the subgenre of cruises for...
CelebritiesJustice

Smelly Cat secrets revealed by Lisa Kudrow on Friends reunion episode

Lisa Kudrow, Friends star, claimed that she had to brush her guitar to film the special gathering. The documentary of Sky and HBO Max last week brought the original cast back to the world-famous fans and brought back some of the memorable moments from the comedy – one part put Kudrow hot when she played with the help of Gaga’s Lady Gaga’s classical music, Phoebe’s Smelly Cat.
TV ShowsThe Tab

A definitive ranking of the 13 worst outfits ever featured on Friends

It’s fair to say our generation grew up with Friends and the show will always have a special place in our hearts. But it’s easy to look back on Friends with rose-tinted glasses and forget all its wrong-doings, one of those being all of the worst, most questionable choices in outfits made by the characters.
MoviesIGN

Borderlands Movie Reveals More Shadowy Cast Photos

The Borderlands movie has shared more photos of the cast including Kevin Hart's Roland, Jamie Lee Curtis' Dr. Tannis, and Claptrap. Like the shadowy photo of Cate Blanchett's Lilith, these photos only share a silhouette of the cast in costume. But at least judging by Florian Munteanu's spiky outline as Krieg, the Borderlands aesthetic is very noticeable even from these pictures.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Friends' Producer Stands by All-White Casting Amidst Continued Scrutiny

Following the Friends reunion, producers of the popular sitcom are facing a myriad of complaints that have resurfaced –– a large one being the lack of minority cast members on the show. However, producers aren't apologizing for their previous decisions. Executive producer Kevin Bright didn't mince his words when confronted with the history in The Hollywood Reporter. "The chemistry between these six actors speaks for itself," he said of the history-making cast.
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

Lisa Kudrow reveals a Friends: The Reunion moment that viewers might have missed

Kudrow says she didn't learn of the moment until she watched the HBO Max reunion last week with David Schwimmer. "Well, Courteney comes in and burst into tears," Kudrow told E! News, "and I grab a napkin or a tissue—LeBlanc takes it because he is telling us a story and doesn't want to skip a beat and starts dabbing her eyes, just on automatic." ALSO: Friends set art to be auctioned as NFTs.
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

Dang, the 'Friends' Cast Got Paid So Much for Their Reunion Special

In case you're the one person in the world who missed it, the cast of Friends got together for a celeb-packed reunion special over on HBO Max. And, um, they did not do it for free. Apparently HBO shelled out some major money to get Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc on board for the special. How much, you asked? That'd be *at least* $2.5 million EACH, according to Variety (via Us Weekly), who originally reported this news all the way back in 2020 when the reunion was first announced.