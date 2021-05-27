The Cast Of Friends Reveals If There Will Ever Be A Friends Movie

After several months, but really 17 years, of waiting "Friends: The Reunion" is finally upon us. The beloved sitcom wrapped up its insanely popular ten year run in 2004, as per IMDb, and ever since fans have been begging the cast to reunite or, better yet, do more episodes. Although the one-off special isn't a new installment, as rumored for a while, it brought the iconic sextet back together and gave them the space to reminisce about working together, becoming best friends for real, and lots more.