73 Percent of Companies With Gender-Equality Practices Increased Profitability and Productivity in 2021. Here's Why.

By Kevin Leyes
Entrepreneur
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Gender equality in the workforce is critical to the opportunity, growth and success of all companies. Companies that use equitable hiring and pay practices are more likely to see increased sales and productivity in their workforces, which translates to more monetary success for a company as a whole. In 2021, of businesses that employ gender equality practices, 73 percent reported increased profitability and productivity. While equitable practices are inherently good for women, it's clear they're also good for businesses — for the bottom line as well as the office culture.

