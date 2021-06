The Porter County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a report of a mother and daughter who are missing from Washington Township since Friday. Police said Jessica Allison, 22, and her daughter, Aislin Grace Allison, 4, of the first bock of Colonial Avenue, were last heard from on a video call with Jessica Allison’s husband around 7 p.m. Friday, according to a release from Cpl. Ben McFalls, the sheriff department’s public information officer.