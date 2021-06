The U.S. economy grew at a yearly pace of more than 6 percent in the first quarter of 2021, according to data released Thursday by the Commerce Department. U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) grew at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 6.4 percent in the first three months of 2021, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis's (BEA) final estimate of first quarter growth. The BEA’s previous two estimates of first quarter growth were also 6.4 percent, up from a lackluster 2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020.