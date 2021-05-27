Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plymouth, MI

AG investigating Plymouth gas station for price gouging after 7 Action News report

Posted by 
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07cvjM_0aDJZRbj00

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a notice of intended action to a gas station in Plymouth after 7 Action News reported on price-gouging practices.

RELATED: Regular unleaded priced at $3.89/gal at BP in Plymouth; Premium listed for $4.89

On May 18, 7 Action News Reporter Kim Craig reported the BP gas station on Ann Arbor Road, just east of I-275 in Plymouth Township, listed $3.899 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas.

In a letter to the owner of the gas station, Nessel stated her office has probable cause to believe the gas station violated the Michigan Consumer Protection Act and could result in injunctive actions.

"Prices offered to consumers that day were grossly in excess of the prices at which gasoline was being sold in Michigan generally, as well as in your community," the letter stated.

After the initial 7 Action News story aired, an investigator from the AG's office visited the gas station the following day and also looked at pricing from competitors in the area.

According to the letter, the owner's representatives offered "inconsistent and unsatisfactory responses" to questions aimed at trying to identify a legitimate explanation for these prices.

The AG's office said it is taking steps to either file a civil lawsuit pursuant or commence a formal investigation if there is no voluntary compliance through the MCPA.

View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Plymouth, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
Plymouth, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Price Gouging#Bp#Gas Prices#Price Action#Bp#Ag#7 Action News#Mcpa#Plymouth Township#Regular Unleaded Gas#Attorney General#Consumer Protection#Pricing#Price Gouging Practices#Injunctive Actions#Ann Arbor Road#Voluntary Compliance#I 275#Intended Action
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Independent Commission Preparing to Re-draw Michigan Districts

Michigan is in the midst of a redistricting effort. In the United States, districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect demographic changes in the state. This time it will be different as an independent group, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be redrawing the boundaries instead of the state legislature, “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a group of five independents, four Republicans and four Democrats randomly selected from a pool of thousands of applicants — is constitutionally obligated to redraw the state’s Congressional, state House and state Senate political district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data and a myriad of other criteria, including communities of interest.”
Michigan Statemibiz.com

EPA issues $900K in grants to assess Southwest Michigan brownfields

Kalamazoo County and the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council are receiving a total of $900,000 in federal grants to assess commercial and industrial brownfield properties. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced the funding, which includes $300,000 for the county and $600,000 for the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council (SMPC). Grant recipients will use the funding to investigate the environmental condition of abandoned industrial and commercial properties that have been targeted for redevelopment. The SMPC serves communities in Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties.
Michigan StateMidland Daily News

Attorney urges Michigan residents to contact legislator for flood relief

A year later, victims of the 2020 mid-Michigan flood are still looking for compensation for flood relief from the state and federal governments. Ven Johnson Law held a press conference Monday to provide updates on the litigation against the state of Michigan and the federal government regarding the 2002 Edenville Dam failure. A press release was also sent out that morning form the Midland Small Business alliance about testimony provided to the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies.
Michigan StatePosted by
MLive

Republicans call on Michigan to end supplemental federal unemployment checks

Republican members of Michigan’s congressional delegation have joined a call to end federal supplemental unemployment benefits in an attempt to revitalize the workforce. Michigan’s seven GOP congressional representatives wrote to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, May 17, advising she end Michigan’s participation in federal supplemental unemployment insurance benefits programs. The...
Michigan StateHometownLife.com

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...