City of Cleveland Provides Update on Sustainability Efforts
Cleveland, Ohio is working to create a more circular economic structure. Sustainable Cleveland, the city's sustainability program, recently provided updates on its progress. The Midwest city has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80% over a 2010 baseline by 2050. The Clean and Equitable Energy Future report, which was released in April 2021, details the steps the city will follow to successfully transition to 100% clean energy.www.waste360.com