Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

City of Cleveland Provides Update on Sustainability Efforts

By Stefanie Valentic
waste360.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland, Ohio is working to create a more circular economic structure. Sustainable Cleveland, the city's sustainability program, recently provided updates on its progress. The Midwest city has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80% over a 2010 baseline by 2050. The Clean and Equitable Energy Future report, which was released in April 2021, details the steps the city will follow to successfully transition to 100% clean energy.

www.waste360.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Energy#Community Groups#Sustainable Cleveland#Neighborhood Connections#Cleveland Mayor#Podcast Cleveland#Economic Opportunities#Community Members#Financial Assistance#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Grant Applications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
Morris, MNkmrskkok.com

Morris Recognized for Sustainability Efforts

The City of Morris received an award for being a Step 4 city in the Minnesota GreenStep program. Morris is one of 143 participating cities and tribal nations in the 11-year-old challenge, assistance, and recognition program. “This award shows community members and other cities across Minnesota that the City of...
Wilmington, MAWilmington Apple

EPA Will Hold Public Info Session To Provide Residents An Update & Answer Questions On Olin Site Cleanup Efforts On June 23

WILMINGTON, MA — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will be holding a virtual public informational meeting on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm, to update residents on remedial activities at the Olin Chemical Superfund Site in Wilmington, MA. Representatives from Massachusetts Dept. of Public Health will also be available to answer questions about the Wilmington Cancer Study.
Richardson, TXcor.net

Richardson IQ Provides Update

RICHARDSON - This week, business and property owners who make up Richardson’s Innovation Quarter gathered to learn about the progress being made in the district where big ideas and groundbreaking technology will be taking place. “We made great progress, especially since our beginning back in 2017 with the task force...
Cleveland, OHideastream.org

Dying Downtown Trees Slow Efforts To Increase Cleveland's Canopy

Downtown Cleveland residents are using social media to draw attention to a row of dead trees along East 9th Street and Superior Avenue. The City of Cleveland is working to improve tree coverage with the help of the Downtown Cleveland Alliance, according to DCA Interim President and CEO Michael Deemer. But the four trees have not sprouted any leaves, despite others along the street continuing to grow.
Sault Ste. Marie, MIMarie Evening News

Volunteers applauded for efforts in city-wide clean-up

SAULT STE. MARIE — Officials said the city-wide clean-up on May 15 was a success as around 80 to 90 volunteers picked up garbage and litter around the Sault. “The day was beautiful, we started at 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. handing out garbage bags and gloves behind the fire hall to participants,” said Mary Jo DuVall, organizer of the event, in a report presented to the city commission. “Thirty-eight $10 gift cards were purchased from local businesses to distribute among the volunteers in place of having a picnic this year due to COVID restrictions.”
Orlando, FLwmfe.org

In The Face Of Climate Change, Cities Focus On Resilience & Sustainability

As the threat of climate change looms larger, cities are stepping up their efforts to become carbon neutral and bolster resilience and sustainability. So how does the work of local government on green initiatives fit into the state and federal picture? And how is the message of sustainability playing out with the next generation of Floridians?
Environmentfurninfo.com

Culp, Inc. Highlights Sustainability Efforts with Livesmart Evolve®

Culp, Inc. recently announced that since the introduction of its LiveSmart Evolve® fabric line in 2019, CULP has helped divert over 63 million plastic bottles out of waste streams by incorporating REPREVE® recycled fiber into its upholstery and mattress fabrics products, including its LiveSmart Evolve fabric line. LiveSmart Evolve is...
Springfield, MAwamc.org

Springfield To Announce An Effort To Make The City Cleaner

A new initiative will be announced this week to clean up litter in the city of Springfield, Massachusetts. Growing amounts of litter and blight in Springfield has been a complaint of several neighborhood organizations and civic groups for years. Borrowing a term from the residential real estate industry, Russ Seelig,...
Schenectady, NYunion.edu

Student wins scholarship for sustainability efforts

Bethany Costello ’22 is doing all she can to make Union – and the Capital Region – a lot greener. She’s co-chair of U-Sustain, incoming vice president of sustainability for Student Forum (2021-22), and a member of the Sustainability Committee. She’s also the winner of a $25,000 Green Fee, which...
PoliticsPosted by
Audacy

City of Cleveland & Cleveland Browns Announces $200 Million Lakefront Project

A $200 million dollar lakefront project with the city of Cleveland Cleveland Browns was unveiled yesterday. The biggest plan includes a land bridge that would run from the roof of the Huntington Convention Center all the way to Lake Erie. Northeast Harbor would get a facelift and retail, office, residential and public space could be created with this plan. The City of Cleveland has applied for federal funding.
Youngstown, OHWFMJ.com

An update on minority vaccine efforts

When it comes to vaccination rates in Youngstown, the city has the most zip codes with the least amount of people vaccinated. Four months ago, 21 News asked Mayor Tito Brown what was being done to get more of the minority community vaccinated. Since then, the Minority Community Vaccination Action...
Public HealthPosted by
Alexandria, Virginia

City of Alexandria Provides COVID-19 Updates; ALX Promise Recognized as Innovative Practice; Weekly Vaccine Updates

City of Alexandria Provides COVID-19 Updates; ALX Promise Recognized as Innovative Practice; Weekly Vaccine Updates. Help end the pandemic by wearing a mask over both your nose and mouth, washing your hands frequently, and getting vaccinated. Approximately 1 in 20 Alexandrians who have tested positive for COVID-19 have required hospitalization, so without these critical steps, additional lives may be at risk.
Fitchburg, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

City hosts sustainability bike tour

A group of cyclists journeyed through Fitchburg on Saturday, May 22, as part of a sustainability bike tour showcasing the steps taken to reduce the city's ecological footprint and provide better access to the natural environment. City of Fitchburg sustainability specialist Phil Grupe led the tour to several stops throughout...
Seattle, WAsccinsight.com

City announces next phase for COVID vaccination efforts

This morning the City of Seattle announced that over the course of June it will be closing its vaccination sites at Lumen Field, Rainier Beach, West Seattle and North Seattle College, and shifting its focus to mobile vaccination teams. Here are the announced closing dates for the four sites:. North...