Zadig AM replaces co-manager to shake up Oyster Europe fund

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTLCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded British Land from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.