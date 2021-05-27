Cancel
Business

Zadig AM replaces co-manager to shake up Oyster Europe fund

By Mark Battersby
internationalinvestment.net
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZadig Asset Management has named Luc Pez as co-manager of the €186.1m Oyster Sustainable Europe Fund in a bid to add a "competitive edge" in ESG investing. Working with Louis Larère who is already co-fund manager, he will replace Adrian Vlad who was appointed last year. Vlad will pursue opportunities...

www.internationalinvestment.net
