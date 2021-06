Are some kids born into this world already knowing how to go viral? First, there was the little girl who wanted a cake depicting the execution of Anne Boleyn by Henry VIII for her sixth birthday. As if that weren’t enough, People reported this story about a three-year-old named Leona who asked her parents for a Lion King–themed cake, which on paper is really cute. Kids love animals, kids love animated movies, this checks out. But of all the ways that Simba and friends could be depicted on a cake, Leona decided she wanted Mufasa’s death scene represented the most, saying, “everyone will be too sad to eat the cake and it will be all for me.” Her uncle, Casey Feigh, tweeted about this emotional masterstroke and posted a photo of the resulting cake.